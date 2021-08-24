Netflix and Peacock are co-commissioning partners for Matchbox Pictures and NBCUniversal International Studios’ Irreverent.

The 10-part series was first announced last year as part of a trio Universal Studio Group projects lured for Queensland thanks to the Federal Government’s Location Incentive Program and the state’s production attraction strategy – the others being Young Rock and Joe Exotic. It’s expected to start shooting in Mission Beach next month.

Created by Paddy Macrae, Irreverent follows an American crook who screws up a heist and is forced to hide out in Far North Queensland, where he poses as a church Reverend.

Penning the scripts with Macrae are writers Andrew Knight, Andrew Anastasios, Angela McDonald and Darlene Johnson.

Jonathan Teplitzky will be the set-up director. Macrae produces with Tom Hoffie, with EPs including Knight and Matchbox’s Debbie Lee.

Netflix ANZ director of content Que Minh Luu describes Irreverent as “Northern Exposure in Far North Queensland”, noting the streamer was drawn to its warmth, optimism and celebration of community with a uniquely Australian sense of humour.

Matchbox MD Alastair McKinnon said: “Irreverent is a rollicking fish out of water story that is sure to charm audiences around the world with its quirky characters and spectacular tropical Queensland location. We are so fortunate to be partnering with Peacock and Netflix along with a stellar creative team to bring Paddy Macrae’s original idea to dazzling life.”