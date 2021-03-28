Storm Ashwood’s war thriller Escape and Evasion will be released on Netflix next month after the streamer negotiated a deal with production company Bronte Pictures.

The film follows a lone soldier (Josh McConville) who returns home in search of solace after his men are killed on a mission in Myanmar. Hiding a dark secret and confronted by an unrelenting journalist (Bonnie Sveen), he’s forced to face the ghosts of his past one last time.

The cast also includes Hugh Sheridan, Rena Owen, Steve Le Marquand and Firass Dirani.

Escape and Evasion was released theatrically last year via The Backlot Films after its world premiere at the 2019 Gold Coast Film Festival.

Despite being released just prior to the onset of COVID-19 and the subsequent closure of cinemas, the film still managed to garner acclaim, with Josh McConville winning Best Actor at the 2020 Veteran Film Awards, and Escape and Evasion being nominated for Best Foreign Film at the Chinese Golden Rooster Awards.

Bronte Pictures CEO Blake Northfield said the Netflix deal meant it was “finally going to get the audience it deserves”.

“Like most, 2020 was a hard year for the film, with the movie securing a fantastic theatrical release, only for it to last a few days before the cinemas closed,” he said.

“I’m personally happy that people now get to see Storm’s work and the incredible performances of a stellar cast.

“We’ve had a really positive experience working with Netflix, and are happy to see them acquiring local content.”

Escape and Evasion will have a Netflix release on April 25.