New distributor Halo Films to release Steven J. Mihaljevich’s ‘The Xrossing’

Kelton Pell in ‘The Xrossing.’

Murder mystery The Xrossing, the debut feature from director Steven J. Mihaljevich and co-writer/producer Carl Mairoana, will be the first release from Western Australian-based distributor Halo Films.

Advertisement

The Backlot Films co-founder Ian Hale launched the company to support WA filmmakers by releasing feature films and documentaries that don’t have an existing distribution deal or theatrical release in place.

Starring Kelton Pell, Luke J Morgan, Jacob O’Neill, Georgia Eyers and Mihaljevich, The Xrossing recently had its world premiere at the Toronto Independent Film Festival, winning best film in the micro-budget category for films budgeted below $250,000.

The plot revolves around the murder of a young girl in Swan View in Perth’s Eastern suburbs and the ensuing cycle of revenge, violence and ignorance.

A former high school drama teacher, Mihaljevich, who lives in Swan View, came up with the basic premise of three young boys who are harassing a reclusive Indigenous man and took it to Mairoana, with whom he’d long wanted to make a film.

“The characters and themes are a blend of people and events that both Steve and I have seen and experienced in our own lives. The challenge was to add fiction without straying too far from the authentic inspiration,” the producer told Perth website Isolated Nation.

“Test screening audiences, including locals from Swan View, think it is based on true events. That is a credit to the passion from the cast and crew believing wholeheartedly in the story and bringing it to life.”

Hale said: “I’m thrilled to announce the creation of Halo Films and its commitment to supporting West Australian filmmakers by having WA feature films and documentaries seen in a cinema and on ancillary platforms.

“I’m equally excited we will have The Xrossing as our first theatrical release after its exciting run in film festivals around the world.”

A limited cinema release in early 2021 is planned. Meanwhile the film will continue to travel the festival route, screening at the Saint Louis Film Festival in November.

.