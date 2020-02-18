New film development fund spells out its criteria

Kristian Brodie.

The film development fund launched by the UK’s Curzon, Madman Entertainment and Benelux distributor Cinéart is seeking filmmaker-driven projects from both established and emerging talent at all stages of the development process.

The Curzon CM Development Fund is willing to help producers commission treatments or first drafts and to acquire book options as well as supporting projects in late-stage development.

That’s according to British producer Kristian Brodie, the fund’s head of film development based at Curzon’s London HQ.

The $US1.6 million fund aims to support a slate of 16 projects over three years. After that, the partners will have the option to roll into a second five-year plan, exit or be replaced by another partner.

Asked if he intends to focus on specific genres, Brodie tells IF: “We’re pretty genre-agnostic here. While we’re unlikely to do an out-and-out slasher teen horror or a broad gross-out comedy, we’re open to working in all genres.”

“The director is a key part of any package for us. That said, we’d be open to working with producers on projects that don’t have a director attached in order to help shape that process.”

The mandate is not confined to English language works, as Brodie explains: “The three fund partners have a long legacy of working with international directors and we intend to keep that as a central part of the fund. We’re also keen to help develop English-language debuts of established international directors.”

Brodie’s first feature, Next Goal Wins, which he produced with the directors Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, won the British Independent Film Award for Best Documentary in 2014.

The story of the American Samoan football team’s attempts to qualify for the FIFA World Cup despite never having won a game in their history, it’s being remade as a feature for Fox Searchlight Pictures by Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit’s Taika Waititi.

The sports comedy stars Michael Fassbender as the team’s Dutch American coach Thomas Rongen, Elisabeth Moss, Kaimana, Beulah Koale, Rachel House and Armie Hammer.

His latest feature Beast, a dark psychological thriller set on the island of Jersey from first-time director Michael Pearce, won the BAFTA for Best British Debut last year.

Brodie is working out the precise mechanics of how the fund will work. To apply or find out more email: filmfund@curzon.com

.