New members flock to join Australians in Film

The offer by Australians in Film (AiF) of two months free membership to new members has been taken up enthusiastically around the world.

More than 200 people from Brooklyn, Atlanta, upstate New York, Vancouver Island, London and as far away as the Adelaide Hills have signed up.

The intake includes development executives from Australia and the US, producers, content creators, writers, directors and actors.

The AiF made the offer combined with a two months extension for existing members and moved its entire programming online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had just over 1,000 members in Australia and Los Angeles so with the new membership increase, we are now at just over 1,200,” executive director Peter Ritchie tells IF.

“More than 600 members have joined our industry panels, coffee networking events and meditation classes over the past four weeks, so our global members are very engaged.

“Given the state of play here, which we are monitoring daily, more and more of our programming and career and project development will be done online for the foreseeable future.”

