Writer/director Nicholas Verso is teaming up with producer Joanna Werner for ABC ME horror-comedy series Crazy Fun Park, which has begun production in Victoria.

Created by Verso and produced by Werner Film Productions, the 10-episode coming-of-age story follows best friends Chester and Mapplethorpe, a duo so inseparable, not even death can pull them apart.

After Mapplethorpe tragically dies in the town’s abandoned Crazy Fun Park, Chester discovers that his friend is now “living” with the other undead Fun Kids who also met their end at the park. The tragic turn of events means the two teens are forced to redefine their friendship, and as they navigate the already complicated teenage years, they fear their friendship may not be as eternal as they originally imagined.

Verso will direct the series with Adrian Russell Wills, and is also penning the episodes with Magda Wozniak, Craig Irvin, Enoch Mailangi and Fury.

Werner produces with ABC executive producer Libbie Doherty and executive produces with Stuart Menzies and Bernadette O’Mahony.

Major production investment has come from Screen Australia and Film Victoria in association with the ABC. The Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) will distribute the series.

Werner described Crazy Fun Park as a “funny, scary and enthralling drama that deals with some big important themes”.

“Nick has created a fascinating world of compelling, diverse characters, both alive and dead, whose stories are told in the incredible setting of an old abandoned Fun Park that comes alive after the sun sets,” she said.

“This is a big ambitious production which wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support for the ABC, ACTF, Screen Australia and Film Vic, and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences in Australia and around the world.”

ABC head of children’s production Libbie Doherty said the series “delivers 100 per cent into the horror/comedy genre”.

“Crazy Fun Park is an intoxicating wild ride that pays homage to teenagers, their lived experiences and their remarkable empathy and humanity,” she said.

“With Nick directing alongside producing powerhouse Jo Werner we know this series is going to strike a deep chord with Australian tweens.”

Crazy Fun Park will premiere on ABC ME and ABC iview in late 2022.