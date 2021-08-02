NIDA has made two new appointments to its executive team, with Lorelle Yee joining as director of partnerships and engagement, while Susan Kibukamusoke is the new director of people and culture.

NIDA CEO Liz Hughes said the pair had joined at an exciting time in the organisation’s history.

“We have an ambitious few years ahead as we continue to unlock the power of performing arts across the stage, screen, future media, and beyond,” she said.

“Alongside the excellent group of educators and executives here, I am excited to see the difference both Lorelle and Susan will make at NIDA.”

Kibukamusoke brings more than 20 years’ experience to the role, both in the UK and Australia, having worked in global communications, the arts, and state and federal levels of government.

She joins NIDA from National Indigenous Australians Agency, where she was responsible for driving key projects as part of the HR leadership team.

Prior to this, Kibukamusoke worked as a senior officer at the Department of Industry, Innovation, and Science, playing an integral role in the implementation of an organisation-wide cultural change program, a first for the department.

Her career also includes a seven-year stint at Sydney Opera House, the majority of which was spent as an organisation development consultant.

Hughes said Kibukamusoke’s passion for collaborative working and value would be key to NIDA’s future development.

“Susan brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in people and culture to NIDA and will be integral to our firm commitment of building and maintaining an inclusive, agile, and diverse culture across both staff and students,” she said.

Yee’s career also brings together multiple industries, with the marketing and communications professional having had more than 25 years’ experience across media and entertainment, commercial property, retail, cosmetics, and hospitality.

Prior to NIDA, she was director, member engagement at Chief Executive Women, which came after roles at the Australian Association of National Advertisers, and Screen Producers Australia.

Yee also led the subscriber marketing team, and the Channel Integration team at Foxtel before being appointed director of marketing and communications for World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) first Australian and New Zealand office.

Hughes said Yee’s calibre, experience, and insight would be assets in her leadership of an important area at NIDA.

“We are in a partnership business, and I am looking forward to working with Lorelle to build more important and long-lasting relationships that support NIDA both on the national and the global stage, across the performing arts, business, and creative industries,” she said.

Media and communications consultant Jamie Campbell, who has been recently overseeing partnerships and engagement, will continue working with NIDA across a variety of areas including communications and alumni and industry engagement in a senior advisory capacity.