Distributor Fred Media has inked deals for factual entertainment series Space Invaders across the US, Europe, and Australasia.

The original 10 x 60-minute series was created and produced by Fred Media’s parent company, WTFN, for the Nine Network, which has commissioned a second series due to commence production later this year.

After its launch at MIPTV in April, the first series has been acquired by TVNZ across the ditch and SBS in Belgium, with a further eight territories currently under negotiation.

Several European production companies are also working on local versions, including Germany’s Leonine Studios (The Ultimate Chart Show), France’s WeMake (The Big Crazy Game Night), and Finland’s Aito Media (You Are What You Eat) in Finland, alongside a yet-to-be-announced broadcaster. In addition, US producer Critical Content (Catfish) has struck a deal with Fred Media for the format in The States.

In the Australian series, ‘declutter’ guru Peter Walsh pushes families to take ownership of their ‘stuff’ and turn chaos to calm.

Joining Peter is renovation queen Cherie Barber and treasure hunter Lucas Callaghan. Barber has just two days to renovate the homes, with her mantra ‘minimum spend for maximum impact’. Meanwhile, former Aussie Pickers star Callaghan sorts through the trash to find hidden gems he can turn into fast cash.

Mem Bakar, Fred Media’s representative for the UK and Western Europe, said understanding the importance of the emotional attachment that people have to their homes and belongings had never been more timely.

“Following a difficult year, which has seen lots of people forced to either work from home or spend more time indoors, so many are reappraising their living spaces – and their lives,” she said.

“Space Invaders not only provides lots of smart tips and advice but the fact that it also taps into how people are feeling.

“When you add in the general popularity of transformation and property shows, the high level of useful viewer takeout and a format that that’s packed with heart and easy to localise, we anticipate that these early deals will be the first of many.”