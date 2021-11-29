Aaron Fa’aoso is set to take audiences on yet another culinary journey across the Torres Strait Islands, with NITV and SBS Food commissioning a second season of Strait to the Plate.

In addition to hosting, Fa’aoso produces the series via his company Lonestar Productions. He is thrilled to bring another season to life, noting the positive response from the community from season one was “absolutely unprecedented”.

“The inspiration behind the series has always been to educate Australians on the Torres Strait Islander food, culture, language and way of life and after what was a great first season and taster for audiences, I’m excited to be continuing this food journey, shining the spotlight on the beautiful and unique part of the world through the incredible food,” he said.

Season two is currently in production with support from the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance Program, with the expectation it inject $1 million into the local economy.

NITV head of commissioning and programming, Kyas Hepworth said the channel was delighted to commission another season, following last year’s highly rated debut.

“Strait to the Plate is a series which we’re so passionate about at NITV,” she said.

“It is so much more than a travel and food show; it’s a platform to showcase the vibrant and living connections that exist to the sea, earth and seasons, as well as family and traditions. We can’t wait to take audiences on more Torres Strait Island culinary adventures in 2022.”

Post-production will take place at The Post Lounge in Brisbane.