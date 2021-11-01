The editors behind Nitram, I Met A Girl, The Furnace and June Again will compete for this year’s Ellie Award for Best Editing in Feature Drama, while the television drama category will be a contest between those who cut Wakefield, The Tailings, Jack Irish, Eden and Bump.

The annual awards of the Australian Screen Editors (ASE) will be held in early February with the hope that travel restrictions between states will have eased.

“It’s been a tough two years and we think we all deserve to be together in person to celebrate these fine achievements in editing, and the results of everybody’s hard work during such difficult times,” ASE president Danielle Boesenberg tells IF.

In addition to the feature film prize, I Met A Girl editor Melanie Annan will also be in contention for Best Editing in Documentary and Series for Three Songs for Benazir, shared with Christoph Wermke.

Other editors to receive multiple nominations include Andrew Holmes, who is up for Best Editing in a Commercial; Best Editing In Corporate and Branded; Best Editing In A Music Video and Best Editing in Open Content.

The full list of nominees below:

THE AVID AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN FEATURE DRAMA

NICK FENTON – ‘NITRAM’

MELANIE ANNAN – ‘I Met a Girl’

MERLIN EDEN – ‘The Furnace’

MARK WARNER ASE – ‘June Again’

THE BLUE POST AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN DRAMA

GABRIEL DOWRICK – ‘Wakefield’ Episode 8

GRACE EYRE – ‘The Tailings’

DAVE REDMAN ASE – ‘Jack Irish’ Series 3 Episode 4

NICOLE LA MACCHIA – ‘Eden’ Episode 7 – “Drysdale”

DEBORAH PEART ASE – ‘Bump’ Season 1 Episode 1

THE AUSTRALIAN FILM TELEVISION & RADIO SCHOOL AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN SHORT DRAMA

TANIA M NEHME – ‘Ayaan’

ELAINE SMITH – ‘Sparkles’

STEWART ARNOTT – ‘Beautiful They’

TONY MCGRATH – ‘Decommissioned’

STEPHANIE O’BRIEN – ‘Pools’

THE SOLID STATE AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN COMEDY

GABRIELLA MUIR – ‘The End’ Episode 1

NICHOLAS HOLMES ASE – ‘The End’ Episode 6

KATIE FLAXMAN – ‘Fisk’ Episode 1

KATHY FREEMAN – ‘Hardball’ Series 2 Episode 8

ANNABELLE JOHNSON – ‘Rosehaven’ Series 4 Episode 8

THE AUDIO NETWORK AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

PETER O’DONOGHUE – ‘I’m Wanita’

SIMON NJOO ASE – ‘River’

TANIA M NEHME – ‘My Name is Gulpilil’

KAREN JOHNSON & NICK MEYERS ASE – ‘Firestarter’

THE VIDEOCRAFT AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN DOCUMENTARY AND SERIES

MELANIE ANNAN & CHRISTOPH WERMKE – ‘Three Songs for Benazir’

ORLY DANON ASE – ‘Stutter School’

ANDREW HOPE – ‘Ms Represented’ Episode 2

LILE JUDICKAS – ‘Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire’ Episode 1

SCOTT WALTON – ‘Bowled Over: A Dragumentary’

THE ADOBE AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

KAREN CRESPO – ‘Old People’s Home for Four Year Olds’ Episode 1

BEN NUNNEY – ‘Reputation Rehab’ Season 1 Episode 2

SIMON CALLOW WRIGHT & LEANNE COLE – ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Season 2 Episode 3

ORLY DANON ASE – ‘Old People’s Home for Four Year Olds’ Episode 4

PETER CROMBIE – ‘Outback Ringer’ Season 2 Episode 4

THE ENDEMOL SHINE AUSTRALIA AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN REALITY

GUTO ROBERTS & SEBASTIEN CAREW-REID – ‘Australian Survivor’ Season 6 Episode 1

ANNI HRYCKIEWICZ & THEODORE GOUSKOS – ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 8 Episode 16

TIMOTHY SYMONDS-HALL – ‘Beauty and the Geek’ Series 7 Episode 3

LUKE RICHARDS – ‘The Bachelor Australia’ Series 8 Episode 7

THE BEATBOX AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN CURRENT AFFAIRS

MICAH McGOWN – ‘Dateline’ – “Thailand on the Brink”

ANDREW COOKE – ‘Australian Story’ – “To Catch a Stalker”

JOSH McATAMNEY – ‘Dateline’ – “Zoo Troubles”

PETER O’DONOGHUE – ‘Foreign Correspondent’ – “#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar”

THE BLACKMAGIC AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN A COMMERCIAL

LUCAS VAZQUEZ – Google – ‘Helping You Help Them’

MARK BURNETT – Toyota – ‘ Breaking Point’

BERNARD GARRY ASE – Telstra – ‘Australia is Why’

ANDREW HOLMES – Kathmandu – ‘We’re Out There’

JOSEPH MORRIS – Jaeger-LeCoultre

THE ASE AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN CORPORATE AND BRANDED

MATTHEW SAWYER – NDIS Recruitment Video – ‘Carers Queensland’

ANDREW HOLMES – Audi – ‘Electric Eye’

LILY DAVIS – ANZ – ‘We Do How’

BRAD HURT – ‘The Voice’ 2021 Promo

THE ASE AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN A MUSIC VIDEO

ANDREW HOLMES – Julia Stone – ‘Fire in Me’

TOM ANTOLINI – Ziggy Alberts – ‘heartbeat’

LEILA GAABI – Julia Stone – ‘Unreal’

LUCAS VAZQUEZ – Genesis Owusu – ‘The Other Black Dog’

THE DIGISTOR AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN OPEN CONTENT

ANDREW HOLMES – ‘UN75: The Future We Want’

ANDREW SHANKS – ‘Love Guns & Level Ups’ Episode 5

EMILY CLULOW – ‘Australian Open 2021’ Day 1 Opener

MARK BENNETT – ‘Yellow Jack’

MATIAS BOLLA – ‘Letters’