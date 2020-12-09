Monster Pictures will release sci-fi Occupation: Rainfall, written and directed by Luke Sparke, January 28, 2021 on 120 screens.

The follow up to 2018’s Occupation picks up two years into an intergalactic invasion of Earth where survivors in Sydney, Australia are fighting back in a desperate ground war. As casualties mount by the day, the resistance and their unexpected allies uncover a plot that could see the war come to a decisive end. With the alien invaders hell-bent on making Earth their new home, the race is on to save mankind.



The cast includes Ken Jeong, Daniel Gillies, Dan Ewing, Dena Kaplan, Temuera Morrison, Mark Coles Smith, Jet Tranter, Lawrence Makoare, David Roberts, Vince Colosimo, Zac Garred, and Trystan Go, as well as Jason Isaacs as the voice of Steve the alien.

Produced by Carly and Carmel Imire, and co-executive producer Todd Williams, The film features VFX by Creative Cupids, Fin and a range of independent artists.

