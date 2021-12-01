The legislative changes to the federal tax incentives have passed through both houses of Parliament, with amendments that keep the minimum qualifying Australian expenditure (QAPE) threshold at $500,000 for both the Producer and PDV offsets.

The news has already been welcomed by Screen Producers Australia, with CEO Matthew Deaner describing it as a “landmark day for the production sector”.

“The passing of the laws will unlock rich new streams of financial support into the sector, and is the culmination of years of effort.

“It’s also an important day for Australian audiences, with the boost in the Offset an important part of securing the future of Australian stories on the small screen.”

Treasury Laws Amendment (2021 Measures No. 5) Bill 2021 was debated in the Senate this morning, before being referred back to the House of Representatives with amendments from both parties, which were then passed.

A key element of the legislation was lifting the Producer Offset for non-feature length content from 20 to 30 per cent, and the passage of the Bill before the end of the sitting year had become a pressing priority for the industry.

Given the legislation is supposed to apply retroactively to July 1, many TV projects had already gone into production on the assumption of a 30 per cent offset.

While the government originally proposed to lift the QAPE threshold for the Producer and PDV Offsets from $500,000 to $1 million, Labor Senator Jenny McAllister moved an amendment this morning to remove such “damaging parts” of the legislation.

Senator Jenny McAllister.

“We recognise the urgency and importance of the Bill’s passage; we won’t stand in the way,” she told the Senate.

“But we utterly reject the government’s attempt to bundle measures that are unambiguously good for the industry in with measures that are damaging to other parts of the industry.”

Labor’s stance drew a sharp response from Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts Paul Fletcher, who said the Bill would “pass as a whole, or not at all”.

“Labor’s brazen piece of political point-scoring puts a number of screen companies in immediate danger,” he said.

“Production companies have already taken loans on the basis of the increase in the offset from 20 to 30 per cent.

“If the additional funding through the Producer Offset is unavailable or delayed it will threaten the continued production of projects in Australia.”

However, the amended Bill was passed by the House of Representatives just hours later.

SPA has welcomed the amendments, noting if passed, those reforms would have made accessing financing support harder for a range of producers.

A spokesman for Fletcher’s office described the passage of the Bill as “great news for Australia’s production sector”.

“For some 18 months the Morrison Government has worked through a careful public policy process to increase the television production offset from 20 to 30 per cent,” they said.

Shadow Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said Labor “has always supported an increase to the Producer Offset to support the creation of more Australian TV content”.

“Jobs have been saved and small businesses have been spared from a tax increase because of a successful Labor amendment supported by the crossbench,” he said.