Paul Anderson to run ViacomCBS operations across Australia and NZ

ViacomCBS has appointed Network 10 CEO Paul Anderson to additionally lead its operations in Australia and New Zealand.

Viacom and CBS merged in December last year, with the CBS-owned Network 10 integrated into ViacomCBS Networks International.

As executive vice president ANZ, Anderson will additionally have local oversight of Viacom’s family of flagship pay TV networks – including Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. – and a range of associated businesses, as well as retaining oversight of Network 10’s portfolio of free-to-air TV channels and digital platforms.

Ben Richardson, who is general manager of Viacom’s existing networks operations in Australia and New Zealand, will now report to Anderson as GM, SVP, ViacomCBS pay networks and Network 10 business development, with a brief focused on commercialising the company’s combined assets.

ViacomCBS Networks International CEO David Lynn said: “The progress that Network 10 has made under Paul’s leadership in strengthening its schedules, rebranding its portfolio and accelerating its streaming strategy has been impressive. I am convinced that operating our combined free-to-air, pay TV and digital assets as a single portfolio will add value to our business in Australia and I look forward to working with Paul, Ben and the rest of the team to bring an even more effective and engaging offer to local audiences.”

Anderson added: “I am thrilled to take on this new and exciting role. The ViacomCBS merger combined with Network 10 creates a unique and powerful media group in the local market, bringing together some of the most innovative entertainment and media brands in Australia and across the world. That will be great news for viewers and advertisers as we build a multi-platform business as part of this new global content powerhouse. I’m looking forward to working with our great team to capitalise on the many opportunities ahead of us.”

