Pete McTighe, Daina Reid to speak at Screenmakers Conference

Pete McTighe and Daina Reid.

Mercury CX’s annual Screenmakers Conference will be held online in late August, featuring keynote speakers director Daina Reid and showrunner/writer Pete McTighe, a mentoring program and the $15,000 Pitch-o-rama competition.

Reid, set to shoot Run Rabbit Run in South Australia next year, will open the event, appearing in conversation to discuss her career trajectory, her craft, and working in the US on The Handmaid’s Tale.

Writer, showrunner, and EP Pete McTighe will also appear in conversation to talk about his work across Doctor Who, A Discovery of Witches, Glitch, Nowhere Boys and Wentworth.

The Careermakers Mentoring Program will see delegates matched with high level producers, writers, directors who will impart their knowledge and experience in one-on-one 30 min mentoring sessions.

The Pitch-o-rama competition, co-funded by ABC iview and Mercury CX, has been extended this year to include both short and long-form projects and includes cash and tailored development services.

The event will also hold a Think Tank of industry professionals to explore how virtual production, utilising gaming technologies such as Unreal Engine 4, is transforming production.

Careermakers and Pitch-o-rama are only open to registered delegates. Mentoring places under the Careermakers program are limited and offered on a first-come-first-served basis. Applicants will be matched with appropriate mentors based on their career goals.

More details of the program, put together by Mercury CX (formerly the Mercury and Media Resource Centre) will be released in the coming weeks.

The Screenmakers Conference will be held August 26 and 27. Register here.

