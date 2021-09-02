Porchlight Films’ Fisk has triumphed at Series Mania in France, taking out the Best Series Award in the comedy competition.

The legal comedy was one of only seven series chosen for the competition screening, joining Bloods (US), Brigade Mobile (France), Frank of Ireland (Ireland and UK), Hacks (USA), Georges and Ferdinand Tribulations (France), and Starstruck (UK).

Written, co-directed, and starring comedian Kitty Flanagan, the ABC-ordered comedy follows Helen Tudor-Fisk (Flanagan), a previously a high-end contracts solicitor who finds herself in the low rent world of wills and probate when she takes the job at Gruber & Gruber, following a humiliating marriage breakdown and professional fall from grace.

Speaking about the win, Flanagan said it was pleasing to see the program resonate globally.

“I’m absolutely thrilled, especially when you look at the competition, we were certainly the scrappy underdog in the fight,” she said.

“It’s incredibly satisfying to learn that our Australian comedy proved to be relevant (and, more importantly, funny) to an international audience. Fist bumps all round to the entire cast and crew.”

Producer Vincent Sheehan said the recognition could not have come at a better time.

“Having attended Series Mania in the past I know first-hand how passionate and committed their audience are so to receive this award, and in the company of such strong competition, is rather special and great timing as we embark on developing season two,” he said.

Fisk was part of a strong Australian contingent at this year’s event, which was held in-person in Lille from August 26 to September 3, with an accompanying special digital program.

Jungle Entertainment’s Wakefield and Aquarius Films’ The Unusual Suspects, commissioned by the ABC and SBS, respectively, each competed in the Panorama section, while Lazy Susan Films’ Iggy & Ace – an upcoming short-form drama series for SBS On Demand – made its world premiere in the web series competitive section.

Series Mania Forum, the industry arm of Series Mania, was held from August 30 – September 1.

This year marked the return of the festival after it was forced to switch to an online offering in 2020.