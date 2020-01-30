Promotion for Kristian Connelly and new hires at Cinema Nova

Kristian Connelly.

Cinema Nova has elevated general manager Kristian Connelly to CEO, a reward for 12 years’ exemplary service, and hired two creative content executives.

Announcing the promotion, Cinema Nova co-directors Natalie Miller and Barry Peak said: “Kristian has spearheaded Cinema Nova very successfully over more than a decade, making Cinema Nova the top-ranked art house venue in country. We look forward to even more successful and exciting times ahead.”

Connelly said: “It continues to be my absolute pleasure to lead our team under the direction of Natalie Miller and Barry Peak. We are coming off a record-breaking summer and as we survey a promising start to the decade, I look forward to reaching new heights with the evergreen Cinema Nova brand.”

Before joining Cinema Nova Connelly served as a film programmer for Village Cinemas for six years.

Meanwhile the cinema has added Gaurav Khazanchi and Lucy Fenwick Elliott to its marketing and publicity team as it embarks on a new promotional strategy and takes on some marketing responsibilities for Palace Nova sites in Adelaide and suburban Prospect.

Khazanchi, a Bachelor of Film and Digital Media with a Major in Film and Animation at Deakin University, joins as digital content creator following a stint at 23 Digital as a media production executive.

Fenwick Elliott, a Bachelor of Arts with a Major in Screen and Cultural Studies and Media and Communications at the University of Melbourne, has been appointed junior content creator.

The creative content team will be responsible for crafting original digital and printed content to expand consumer awareness of the brand’s film and events selection, complementing David Stratton’s weekly online review series and the quarterly magazine NovaDose.

The combined team will work under the supervision of Connelly and marketing manager Olivia Simon and in collaboration with Adelaide-based Palace Nova digital marketing coordinator Brian Richards.

