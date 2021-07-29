After seven years with See-Saw Films, most recently as head of Australian drama, Rachel Gardner is departing to become Playmaker Media’s creative director.

The move marks the first major hire by newly-appointed Playmaker managing director Jo Porter, who took the helm at Sony-owned production company last November from Fremantle following the departure of co-founders David Maher and David Taylor.

In her new role, Gardner will work with Porter to drive and oversee all creative aspects of the company’s scripted slate.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled the brilliant Rachel Gardner will be joining me in this key role as we reshape the business,” Porter said.

“Rachel combines a razor-sharp instinct for original and compelling stories, a reputation for excellence and the respect and love of all the creatives she has worked with over her impressive career.

“We both have a proud track record of championing original voices and bringing fresh perspectives to the screen. I am excited about combining our skills and harnessing the power and scale of the wider Sony group to enable us to offer our brightest creatives the chance to work on scalable projects at home and abroad.”

Gardner’s recent credits at See-Saw include producer of Thomas M. Wright’s upcoming feature The Unknown Man, starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris, as well as EP of Foxtel, Sky UK and Showtime series The End, and both seasons of the Netflix Original series The New Legends of Monkey. She was also the producer of John Maclean’s Sundance-winning film Slow West, starring Michael Fassbender and Ben Mendelsohn.

With See-Saw, she will continue to oversee the completion of Warwick Thornton and Brendan Fletcher’s vampire series Firebite for AMC, currently in pre-production in South Australia.

Gardner said: “I’m delighted to be joining Jo in building a company that champions Australian voices in an environment that supports them to do their best work. While I’m sad to move on from See-Saw after seven wonderful years, I’m beyond excited by this incredible opportunity to work with Jo. With our combined passion and experience, and the backing of Sony, we look forward to building a talent driven slate of distinct and entertaining stories for Australian and global audiences.”