Craig Reucassel and Rachel Griffiths have been added to the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) speaker line-up ahead of Sunday’s start.

Speaking in the session ‘Working With ABC Arts’, which will focus on new opportunities for arts content at the ABC, Griffiths will chat about her new documentary series exploring 100 years of the Archibald Prize, Finding the Archibald. She will be joined by the director of Step Into Paradise, Amanda Blue, executive producer for ABC Arts TV, Kalita Corrigan, and moderator Namila Benson from ABC Radio National.

On day one of AIDC 2021, Craig Reucassel will host the ABC opening night trivia, a special limited-capacity session in which All Access pass holders have the chance to join a small team, headed by an ABC commissioning editor, to flaunt their documentary knowledge across a range of ABC categories – from arts to natural history to factual series and more.

The AIDC runs online Sunday, February 28 until Wednesday, March 3. Click here for more information.