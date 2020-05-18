Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
Search
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
‘RAMS’ (Trailer)
18 May, 2020 by
The If Team
Michael Caton and Sam Neill on the set of ‘Rams’. (Photo: Merlyn Moon)
Advertisement
.
Read more about:
jeremy-sims,
michael-caton,
RAMS,
roadshow-films,
sam-neill
Related Stories
AACTA wins for ‘The Nightingale’, ‘Total Control’, ‘Lambs of God’
John Edwards to partner with Roadshow in new production company
See Pictures’ ‘Go Karts’ to shoot in WA
The Hunter commences filming
Filming begins on ABC1 telemovie Dangerous Remedy
Most Popular
Screen Australia backs 18 projects with story development funding
Noni Hazlehurst decries lack of government support for creatives
Rachel Griffiths and Maddie Dyer get ready to ‘save’ Gary Sweet
Coping with COVID-19: The ABC’s Sally Riley
North American deal for George Milller’s ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe
Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter