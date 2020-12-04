The voting public has proclaimed 2011’s Red Dog as their favourite Aussie film of the decade via the AACTA Audience Awards.

Red Dog, directed by Kriv Stenders and produced by Nelson Woss and Julie Ryan, won the AACTA Award for Best Film in 2012, and grossed $21.5 million at the box office.

Network10/Endemol Shine Australia’s Offspring, created by Debra Oswald, Imogen Banks and John Edwards, was deemed Australia’s favourite TV drama of the decade. The show’s star Asher Keddie was also awarded favourite TV actor.

Apparently this happened last night … RED DOG was YOUR FAVOURITE AUSTRALIAN FILM OF THE DECADE on the AACTA POPULAR VOTE AWARDS. Thanks peeps ! @RoadshowFilms @Screen_QLD @Screenwest @AACTA pic.twitter.com/Ar7X5gNCbw — Kriv Stenders (@krivstenders) December 3, 2020

Hugh Jackman was named favourite global star, and Celeste Barber favourite comedy performer.

Masterchef’s Poh Ling Yeow was named favourite TV contestant, while Mick Fanning punching a shark in 2015 was deemed Australia’s favourite TV moment.

Voting for the awards ran for a week in October and the were winners revealed on Seven’s AACTA’s Best of the Decade: Australia Decides. An encore screening will be broadcast on Foxtel Arts this Sunday December 6 at 9.30pm AEDT.