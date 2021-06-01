The global perspective of Australian filmmakers will be on show at next month’s Revelation Perth International Film Festival, which carries the theme of ‘Distant but Connected’.

Highlights include the world premiere of Antonio Traverso’s documentary The Best Battle, in which the Curtin University lecturer explores the political street art of Chile’s capital during the 2019/2020 estallido social (social blast) that marked the remembrance of 1973.

The documentary program will also feature the Australian premiere of Garth De Bruno Austin’s The Last Horns of Africa, an Australian/South African co-production that follows the efforts to protect rhinos in South Africa’s Kruger Park.

Kiwi director Gaysorn Thavat’s The Justice of Bunny King, starring Essie Davis, will have its Australian premiere at the festival. Shot in Auckland, Davis stars opposite Thomasin McKenzie, playing a mother-of-two with a sketchy past and the world against her.

Of the 21 countries that are represented in this year’s program, the US has one of the strongest contingents, led by Cooper Raiff’s SXSW Grand Jury Prize-winning indie romantic comedy Freshman Year, which is set to open the festival.

There is also Robert Machoian’s relationship drama The Killing Of Two Lovers, which follows a middle-aged man who is desperately trying to keep his family of six together during a separation from his wife; and Lance Oppenheim’s Some Kind of Heaven, a documentary examineing the manicured façade of The Villages – America’s largest retirement community.

Closer to home, there is the theatrical version of Warwick Thornton’s NITV series, The Beach, and Robynne Murphy’s documentary Women of Steel, which follows a group of women from Wollongong who took on BHP.

The program of more than 35 features and documentaries, as well as a selection of shorts, is complemented by an events schedule designed to put a spotlight on the local film industry.

Get Your Shorts On! and the City of Vincent Film Project provide the opportunity to support some of WA’s emerging filmmakers, while Westralia Day at The Backlot will showcase locally produced short films and long-form content.



Rounding out the festival is WIFT Australia’s WIFT V-Fest, which takes a closer look at the work of women in the film industry, both in front of and behind the lens; and creative experiment Blind Date, in which musicians and filmmakers are thrown together in the name of collaboration.

Festival director Richard Sowada said this year’s theme was reflected not only in the diverse program but also through the festival’s specially commissioned artwork from acclaimed augmented reality artist Marc-o-Matic.



“It may be a long time before we see international screen artists physically again, but at the very least in the interim, Rev can provide a vibrant conduit to global conversations and relationships,” he said.



“After commissioning four short VR works last year and mounting a VR games conference with XR:WA, the commissioning of this artwork continues to embed this convergence and experimentation into every fibre of our festival.”



The 24th annual Revelation Perth International Film Festival will be held from July 1-11.

The festival is supported by the Australian and West Australian governments via Screenwest, Lotterywest, Screen Australia and the City of Vincent.



Find the full program here.