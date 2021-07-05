Based on real-life stories, RFDS portrays the modern-day heroes of the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

The new action-drama from Endemol Shine Banks is coming soon to Channel 7 and 7plus, starring Stephen Peacocke, Rob Collins, Emma Hamilton, Justine Clarke and Ash Ricardo.

Filmed on location in and around Broken Hill, RFDS captures the beauty and brutality of Australia’s vast centre where the doctors and the nurses, pilots and support staff of the RFDS negotiate the unique challenges of emergency rescues across some of the most inhospitable places in the country

Imogen Banks co-created the series with Mark Fennessy and Ian Meadows, and produces with Sara Richardson. Jennifer Leacey is the set-up director, with Jeremy Sims and Adrian Russell Wills.

Writers include Meadows, Claire Phillips, Wills and Jon Bell.

RFDS has received major production investment from Seven in association with Screen Australia. It was financed with support from Screen NSW through the Made in NSW Fund and the Regional Filming Fund.