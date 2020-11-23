As the new president of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA), Russell Crowe wants to lobby politicians so they understand the “power and reach” of the local screen industry.

The actor, director and producer was appointed to the role today, together with Nicole Kidman as vice-president.

“I’ll be working on encouraging the government to give Australian producers the fiscal tools they need to be globally competitive, while simultaneously fostering local talent and magnetising the industry to attract international productions,” said Crowe of his appointment.

“We need to grow our membership in every area of the industry and encourage people who work in film and television and people who love film and television to get involved with their Academy. I’m doubly honoured that Nicole is going to stand with me. I think we will make a good team. She’s pretty hard to say no to.”

The Academy has been without a president since 2017, when founding president Geoffrey Rush voluntarily stood down. Dr. George Miller is the AACTA patron, and Cate Blanchett the AACTA ambassador.

Kidman, who is currently starring in and producing Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers in Byron Bay, said she was looking forward to playing a role and setting a tone and platform for future success.

Kidman said: “I’ve always been so proud of the Australian screen industry and what it continues to achieve globally.”

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said he was delighted to formalise Crowe and Kidman’s connections with the screen body, given the impact of their support over the last 10 years.

“The support of Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman has been integral to AACTA’s growth over the last decade, helping us to achieve record industry and audience growth and engagement in Australia and internationally.

“From charting brave new territory by hosting the inaugural AACTA International Awards in L.A. in 2012, to hosting AACTA Awards events in Sydney and China – while also leading the AACTA Asia International Awards as Jury President – Russell has been with us each step of the way.

“Similarly, Nicole has presented at and supported many of our events in Sydney and L.A. over the last 10 years, increasing our profile and helping to garner new audiences for Australian content. Naturally tenacious and talented, Russell and Nicole have both received recognition from the world’s top screen bodies, with their first AFI Awards helping to launch their international careers – a path which AACTA is fostering for Australia’s next generation of talent, and which will benefit immensely from the support of our new Presidential team.”

