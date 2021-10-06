The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) and Australians in Film (AiF) have announced a new online initiative designed to give South Australian producers more opportunities to connect with the US film and television industry.

Delivered by AiF with support from the SAFC, Charlie’s Virtual Residency is an online version of AiF’s Los Angeles screen hub Charlie’s, a creative workspace for the Australian filmmaking community in the US to conduct business, collaborate, and network.

Three South Australian producers will be selected for the residency, which offers a bespoke online program of facilitated group sessions with US screen practitioners from film and television production companies, development executives, managers, and agents, as well as individual meetings with AiF executive director Peter Ritchie and US industry consultant Jennifer Kushner.

There are also tailored sessions covering the US industry and market intelligence, insights into how South Australian practitioners can compete in the international market, and introductions for project pitching.

Ritchie said the organisation was pleased to play a part in helping to keep South Australian producers informed and connected to the industry here in Los Angeles.

“The film and television business is booming and there is a huge appetite for new content, irrespective of where in the world it comes from,” he said.

“Hollywood remains the epicenter of the English-speaking industry and it is where projects, if not development, are most definitely greenlit.”

SAFC CEO Kate Croser said Charlie’s Virtual Residency was a timely initiative.

“At a time when international travel is still restricted due to COVID-19, the SAFC is delighted to support South Australian producers to continue developing deep connections with the US market and industry through this targeted online initiative,” she said.

Applications for Charlie’s Virtual Residency close Thursday, October 21. Find out more information here.