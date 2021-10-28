South Australian Film Corporation board chair Peter Hanlon has announced he will step down from the role in December to become a partner with city-based creative hub Light Adelaide.

The retired corporate executive was appointed to the position in 2018 and has since overseen the appointment of CEO Kate Croser, as well as the extension of the state’s 10 per cent post-production, digital and visual effects (PDV) rebate to cover video game development.

He also served as the chair of the Screen SA Advisory Committee, which was established to oversee the growth of screen-related industries and job opportunities in the state.

Hanlon told IF while he had mixed feelings about his departure, it was necessary to avoid any potential conflict of interest, given the post-production capabilities of Light Adelaide.

“The South Australian industry is in a great position at the moment and we’re heading into the 50th anniversary of the formation of the SAFC, so it’s going to be a very exciting time next year and into the future,” he said.

“It’s disappointing for that reason but I have a great opportunity to get even more engaged in the industry at a grassroots level.”

Hanlon established himself as an independent filmmaker in 2015 with his production company Living Not Beige Films. His first film, the feature documentary Atlantis, Iceland was selected for the Adelaide Film Festival, the Reykjavik International Film Festival and Antenna Documentary Film Festival.

Earlier this year, he partnered with South Australian filmmaker Madeleine Parry to create Trove Films, a boutique development and production company.

In Light Adelaide, Hanlon joins a non-for-profit venue that incorporates performance space The Lab, as well as a film/TV production studio that specialises in mixed reality and virtual production.

He said his involvement initially began after he was approached about contributing to the organisation in a philanthropic sense.

“I’d made a few other donations into arts-related causes over the last couple of years, so I was obviously on their list of people to approach,” he said.

“But as I was having a conversation with them, the broader work they are doing around immersive entertainment and the nature of the social enterprise got me more interested and we started having conversations about that.

“It’s only been in the last couple of weeks that I notified the government that I thought this would create a conflict of interest and I should step down.”

SAFC CEO Kate Croser thanked Hanlon for his contribution, which she said had been highlighted by a “deep commitment” to support and grow the South Australian screen sector at large

“With a wealth of experience in business, the arts and management, and a love for film and music, Peter has been a passionate, dedicated, and highly effective SAFC chair,” she said.

The SAFC is currently considering options for Hanlon’s replacement, which will be announced in due course.