Sam Neill, Miranda Otto and Chris Pang have been added to the cast of Jeffrey Walker’s The Portable Door, which is shooting on the Gold Coast at Pinnacle Film Studios.

Adapted from Tom Holt’s six-part fantasy book series, the story follows a university drop-out who discovers his new employer is a front for a sinister organisation.

Christoph Waltz plays company CEO Humphrey Wells, who disrupts the world of magic by bringing modern corporate strategy to ancient magical practices, while Patrick Gibson plays Paul Carpenter, a lowly, put-upon intern who discovers the true agenda of the vast corporation where they work.

The cast also includes Rachel House, Sophie Wilde, Jessica DeGouw, and Damon Herriman.

As IF has previously reported, Leon Ford (Offspring) penned the screenplay, with Story Bridge Films’ Todd Fellman (Jungle, Bait) to produce with the Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Blanca Lista.

Fellman said he was excited to finally be in production on the project, which has been in the works since at least 2013.

“Leon Ford’s wonderful script has helped us attract an amazing cast and creative team led by our exceptional director, Jeffery Walker.

“Lisa, Blanca and I are all deeply grateful for the support of Screen Queensland, which extends right back to the start of development.

“They have been a critical partner in helping us bring to the screen, what we promise will be a wildly entertaining film that showcases our extraordinary local talent and finds its own unique place within the incredible world of The Jim Henson Company.”

The production is being backed by Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy and is expected to contribute an estimated $15 million to the state economy and 200 jobs.

Financing and distribution partners for the project include Sky Studios, Stan, Madman Entertainment, MEP Capital, Fulcrum Media Finance and Arclight Films International.

There has also been development and production support from Create NSW, Film Victoria, and Screen Australia.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said the project had been a “true labour of love” for Fellman.

“Todd has worked hard over many years as a Queensland-based producer and it’s encouraging to see him team up with The Jim Henson Company to make this epic feature film, set in a timeless world with a dazzling array of fantastical characters including Sam Neill as a shape-shifting goblin,” she said.

Fellman recently completed production on Sophia Banks’ Black Site, which also filmed at Pinnacle Studios on the Gold Coast.

Science-fiction epic Occupation Rainfall and local horror film Possessed were also shot at the facility, which opened its doors less than a year ago.