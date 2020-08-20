Samuel Bartlett’s ‘Intersection’ sells to North America, Nine Network

Writer-director Samuel Bartlett’s indie thriller Intersection has sold to Breaking Glass Pictures for North America, and will air locally on the Nine Network.

Set in Sydney, the feature centres on an extortionist (Matt Doran) who discovers his son has been abducted, forced to complete an escalating series of trials to appease his child’s captor and atone for his life of deception.

The film was produced by James Carr and Dean Ginsburg of Symmetry Media and Cub Films, Sean O’Reilly of Snorkel Studios and Bartlett’s Lucky Films.

O’Reilly presented the film at the virtual Cannes market, before signing on with Breaking Glass, who plans to take the film to the American Film Market (AFM) as part of its slate.

The producer is leading ANZ distribution, securing the Nine deal earlier this month, and currently courting a local VOD home. He says: “Given the current economic conditions and the reduced focus on content quotas in the broadcast space, our arrangement with Channel Nine is a great outcome.”

Symmetry Media CEO James Carr says: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Breaking Glass Pictures on the release of the film internationally, as well as commencing our broadcast run with the Nine Network domestically. We can’t wait to share Matt Doran’s tense performance, as he portrays the lengths a parent will go to, to get their child back.”

The same producing team are presently shooting a feature documentary and financing a horror film. O’Reilly is currently producing a sci-fi film with Happy Feet 2 co-writer/director Gary Eck, as well as developing a feature project with Joel Perlgut.

