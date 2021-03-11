Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired the North American rights to Leah Purcell’s The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson ahead of its world premiere at SXSW next week.

In a deal was brokered by Momento International, The Drover’s Wife marks yet another Australian acquisition for Samuel Goldwyn, who has in recent years picked up films such as Rams, High Ground, Judy & Punch, Top End Wedding, Measure for Measure. H is for Happiness, Dirt Music, Koko: A Red Dog Story and Sweet Country.

Produced by Bunya Productions and Oombara Productions, The Drover’s Wife is written and directed by Purcell, based on her stage play of the same name.

A reimagining of Henry Lawson’s classic short story, the story is set in 1893 on an isolated property the Snowy Mountains, and follows the heavily pregnant Molly Johnson (Purcell) and her children, who struggle in isolation to survive after her husband leaves, drovig sheep in the high country.

Molly then finds herself confronted by a shackled Aboriginal fugitive named Yadaka (Rob Collins). As an unlikely bond begins to form between them, secrets unravel about her true identity.

Starring alongside Purcell and Collins are Sam Reid, Jessica de Gouw, Malachi Dower-Roberts, Tony Cogin, and Harry Greenwood.

“The Drover’s Wife is a story that goes beyond borders and time. The issues explored within the film are still incredibly pertinent today and is inspiring to those that watch it. We are beyond excited to bring the film to North America,” said Samuel Goldwyn Films director of acquisitions and theatrical Sales Miles Fineburg.

Purcell said: “I was beyond excited about the news that Samuel Goldwyn will be distributing my film in North America. I am thrilled to be working with their team with all their experience and expertise in the US market. I literally could not think of better hands to be in with my debut feature. Here’s to a long and prosperous relationship in the U.S now my feature film director career is off and running!”

The Drover’s Wife is produced by Bain Stewart for Oombarra Productions and David Jowsey, Angela Littlejohn and Greer Simpkin for Bunya Productions.

Roadshow Films is handling ANZ.