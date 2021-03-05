The Secret She Keeps and Wentworth scribe Sarah Walker is set to write and executive produce crime thriller series The Last House Guest for Elle and Dakota Fanning’s newly-formed production company, Lewellen Pictures.

An adaptation of The New York Times bestseller from author Megan Miranda, it is the first project in development under the Fanning sisters’ first look deal with Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

The Last House Guest follows an intimate friendship between two girls who fall violently in love with each other’s differences, which, in the end, create doubt, betrayal and tragedy.

Dakota and Elle will executive produce alongside Brittany Kahan Ward and Mary Jane Skalski for Echo Lake Entertainment.

Over the past few years, Walker has been working on an adaptation of Gina Frangello’s novel A Life In Men for Charlize Theron and Beth Kono’s production company Denver & Delilah. The pilot script for that series has attracted interest in the US, with Echo Lake then reaching out to Walker about adapting The Last House Guest.

“Elle and Dakota have been extremely positive and supportive throughout the 18-month development process, starting with a bible for a 10-part returning series. After pitching the series to MRC, they commissioned a pilot script – and the Fannings have been so enthusiastic about making the show their first project for Lewellen. We’re all delighted,” Walker tells IF.

Walker developed The Last House Guest in Sydney with Danielle Cormack as story consultant, with whom she’s also been co-creating a quirky drama-comedy series for ex-Playmaker bosses David Maher and David Taylor.

The writer is also in development on a number of other series, including a high-end drama with Fremantle Australia, Blossom Films and Foxtel; an original drama series in development with Fremantle and Marta Dusseldorp; and an “exciting” Lingo Pictures series.

In addition, she is involved in the development of Foxtel’s The Twelve with Spirited Pictures/Warner Bros. Television International Australia, an adaptation of the Belgian series of the same name (De Twaalf).

In features, she has an adaptation under way with See-Saw Films and is co-writing feature project with Emma Freeman and Leanne Tonkes.