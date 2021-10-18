A spin-off of High Maintenance, starring Yael Stone, and a comedic crime series from Jungle Entertainment are among the 21 projects that will share in more than $600,000 in story development funding from Screen Australia.

The slate includes 14 feature films, six television dramas and an online project, with 11 titles supported through the Generate Fund and 10 through the Premium Fund.

Screen Australia’s head of development Nerida Moore, who will depart the agency in December after nine years, said she felt privileged to support more many creative projects and people during the time she has left in the role.

“This is an exciting mix of projects and it’s great to support creatives expand on their careers and take on new challenges, including producer Alex White working on her first TV series, and writer Arka Das and writer/director Hannah Hilliard on their debut feature films,” he said.

“The shared vision we are working towards is an inclusive industry where the best Australian talent can tell their stories to all Australians and global audiences. To this end, I’m grateful for the support of the industry while we made some seismic but necessary changes to open up eligibility and support storytelling on all platforms.

New head of development Louise Gough will start in the role on November 15.

Features

Premium

Drum Wave

Carver Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Folk Horror

Director: Natalie Erika James

Writers: Natalie Erika James, Christian White

Producers: Sarah Shaw, Anna McLeish, Natalie Erika James

Synopsis: A young composer confronts her fear of motherhood when she marries into a remote island community with bizarre fertility rituals.

In My Body

Truant Pictures

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Writer/Director: Miranda Nation

Producers: Zareh Nalbandian, Toby Nalbandian

Synopsis: At a prestigious Parisian acting school, a young woman fights to keep her sanity as the rigorous classes, merciless instructors and cut-throat co-students turn her success into a matter of life or death.

Laugh Club

Invisible Republic Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Writer: Lou Sanz

Producer: Michael Wrenn

Synopsis: In the wake of a miscarriage, mummy-blogger Morgana King rejecting all sympathy assaults another parent and is sentenced to community service running the local misfit-filled Laugh Club.

No Friend But the Mountains

Aurora, Sweetshop&Green and Hoodlum

Genre: Drama

Director: Rodd Rathjen

Writer: Ákos Armont

Co-Writer/Associate Producer: Behrouz Boochani

Producers: Ákos Armont, Gal Greenspan, Antony Waddington, Kerrin McNeil

Executive Producer: Tracey Robertson

Synopsis: Imprisoned without a crime, on an island hidden from view, Kurdish refugee journalist Behrouz Boochani, weaponises WhatsApp to rally the world, behind the cause of those in offshore detention.

The Architect

Big and Little Films Pty Ltd and Cameron Lukey

Genre: Drama

Director: Leah Purcell

Writers: Matt Cameron, Peter Houghton

Producers: Cameron Lukey, Michael McMahon

Synopsis: Based on the original play by Aidan Fennessy. Terminally ill, Helen has a decision to make. Her husband John is about to travel overseas and is insisting she hire a carer. To John’s surprise, she chooses the least likely candidate – Lennie, an enigmatic drifter, and jack-of-all-trades. As Lennie wrestles with his past and Helen confronts her future, an unexpected friendship forms between two unlikely strangers.

The Sweet Above

Every Cloud Productions Pty Ltd

Genre: Action-adventure, comedy, drama

Writers: Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella, Timothy Walker

Original Story by Wain Fimeri.

Executive Producers: Fiona Eagger, Deb Cox, Mike Jones, Drew Grove, Michael Smith

Synopsis: How an Air Race that changed history turned the people of a battling country town into heroes.

The Vibe

Ben Howling

Genre: Action-adventure, musical, science fiction, family

Writer/Director: Ben Howling

Producer: Ben Howling

Synopsis: In Duey’s world, people radiate a visible and audible aura of music which reflects their mood, known as their ‘Vibe’. After a dance battle gone awry, Duey has his Vibe knocked completely out of him, leaving him Vibe-less and with only one option – to undertake the Sacred Pilgrimage to recapture his Vibe.

Together

Princess Pictures

Genre: Horror

Writer/Director: Michael Shanks

Producers: Mike Cowap, Andrew Mittman

Executive Producers: Emma Fitzsimons, Laura Waters

Synopsis: When not-so-young-anymore couple Tim and Millie finally take the plunge and buy a house they are exposed to a mysterious virus that causes their bodies to start to fuse together.

Untitled Matt Okine Project

Aquarius Films in association with Wooden Horse

Genre: Coming of Age Drama

Writer/Director: Matt Okine

Producers: Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford

Executive Producer: Jude Troy

Synopsis: Based on his debut novel, Being Black n’Çhicken n’Chips, and loosely based on Matt Okine’s experiences of growing up in Brisbane, this film is a journey back to 1998, when 12-year-old Australian-African Mike Amon faces the struggle of entering high school, falling in love for the first time, a rapidly changing body – and learning that his mother has been diagnosed with late-stage cancer.

Generate

A Good Librarian’s Guide to Vengeance

Peking Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Writer/Director: Sam Voutas

Script Editor: Sarah Golding

Producer: Melanie Ansley

Synopsis: When a librarian is sent into aged care against her will by her best friend, she sets about escaping in order to settle the score.

Khana

Co-Curious Ltd

Genre: Drama, Crime

Writer: Arka Das

Executive Producer: Annabel Davis

Synopsis: A young migrant worker clocks long hours as a dish-pig at an Indian restaurant in Sydney’s Western suburbs. When the opportunity arises to achieve his dream of becoming a chef, Ronny feels his life is about to change. However, he quickly finds his dream has become a prison and he is drawn into the dark underworld of indentured labour where freedom comes at a hefty price.

Mimesis

Triptych Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Science fiction

Director: Hannah Hilliard

Writers: Hannah Hilliard, Ian Shadwell

Producer: Kristian Moliere

Synopsis: When gifted computer scientist Beth Francis, resurrects her dead sister in the form of an Artificial Consciousness, she hopes to come to terms with her own grief and heal her relationship with her mother. Once brought to life, the virtual sister struggles with her new identity and draws Beth and her mother an exploration of the days leading up to her unexplained death, changing their relationship forever.

Piano Mums

Nimbus Creative Co

Genre: Drama

Writer: Aven Yap

Producers: Aven Yap, Gabrielle Dalton, Judd Tilyard, James J Yi

Synopsis: The close bond of a pushy migrant piano mum and her teenage prodigy son is tested when the pressure to realise unfulfilled dreams and justify sacrifices force them apart, until the power of music and self-discovery brings them back together.

Saccharine

Thrum Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Horror

Writer/Director: Natalie Erika James

Synopsis: A young medical student attempts to win the affections of her personal trainer with a sinister underground diet craze: eating human ash.

Television

Premium

The Pastor’s Wife

Jungle Entertainment Pty Ltd / About Premium Content

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Creator/Writer: Romina Accurso

Producer: Bridget Callow-Wright

Executive Producers: Romina Accurso, Shay Spencer, Laurent Boissel

Synopsis: An out-of-character snap leads a dutiful pastor’s wife to murder. Desperate to evade capture, she sets her faith aside in order to lie, cheat, and manipulate only to discover that an unruly teen has uncovered some pretty damning evidence. Blackmail leads to extortion which leads to an unlikely friendship as together they go down a rabbit-hole of some seriously ungodly behaviour in order to get away with murder.

Generate

Beth (working title)

Whitefalk Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Creators: Alex White, Eden Falk, Charlie Garber, Lexi Freiman, Yael Stone

Director: Eden Falk

Writers: Charlie Garber, Lexi Freiman

Producer: Alex White

Executive Producers: Katja Blichfeld, Ben Sinclair, Russell Gregory

Synopsis: Beth is a half-hour comedy series that follows Beth, a feisty, freewheeling thirtysomething dog walker just returned to Sydney after ten wild years in New York.

Dawn

Donna McRae

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Writer/Director: Donna McRae

Synopsis: A neurotic spinster must make amends for a forgotten incident in order to rid herself of a childhood ghost.

Fourteen

Orange Entertainment Co

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Writer: Jane Allen

Producer: Dan Lake

Executive Producers: Kurt Royan, Jane Allen

Synopsis: When the Molloy family are publicly humiliated by their dad walking out on them, all their deeply hidden issues come to light and they have to do the one thing they suck at to get through it – rely on each other. Based on Shannon Molloy’s memoir Fourteen: My Year of Darkness and the Light that Followed.

She’s Got Balls

Northern Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy

Director: Marni Little

Writers: Marni Little, Lisa Hughes, Christine Milo

Producers: Lisa Hughes, Darren Ashton

Executive Producer: Catherine Nebauer

Synopsis: She’s Got Balls is a female-centric comedy that follows a social basketball team as they compete in the unnecessarily high stakes world of mixed C-Grade community sport, and attempt to apply the universal lessons of team sport to their dysfunctional personal lives.

Troubled Youth

Vanessa Bates

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Writers: Vanessa Bates, Ross Mueller

Synopsis: Three suburban middle-aged women reform their teenage rock band, Troubled Youth, to rage against the dying of the light.

Online

Generate:

Hail Draconis

Truce Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy

Co-Creator: Micca Delaney

Director: Nicholas Clifford

Writers: Nicholas Clifford, Nina Oyama

Producers: Emma Roberts, Elise Trenorden, Jim Wright, Michael Sinterniklaas

Synopsis: The misadventures of four Reptilian shapeshifters trying to take over the world in Earth’s first crypto-powered animation.