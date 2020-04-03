Screen Australia increases Premium Development fund

‘Total Control’.

As flagged by CEO Graeme Mason last week, Screen Australia has more than doubled the funding available through its Story Development: Premium fund.

In 2018-19, the total financing through the fund – focused on scripted projects with demonstrable market interest from experienced creatives – was $1.45 million. Now, for 2019-20, the budget allocation has been increased to $3.4 million.

As outlined by Mason, so that the industry can best bounce back from this crisis, Screen Australia has made it a focus to get projects that are in advanced development as ready to shoot as soon as possible when things abate. In particular, it is focused on projects that can have the most impact to assist the broader sector.

The extra allocation in funding will be targeted towards high-budget productions, with firm market interest that are close to being production ready. It is predominantly aimed at episodic scripted drama, though film and online production will also be considered. These projects will be able to request development funds for items beyond producer/writer fees.

Creatives are encouraged to email Screen Australia before submitting an application.

Projects that do not meet the ‘Premium Plus’ requirements can still apply for Story Development Generate and Premium as normal.

.