Screen Australia puts development funding towards more than 40 projects

Toni Collette’s directorial debut, an animated series based on The Sapphires and a Shakespeare-inspired anthology are among the 42 projects to recently share in $1.4 million of development funding from Screen Australia.

The slate, which includes 14 features, eight online projects and 20 TV dramas, marks the final development funding Screen Australia awarded in the 2019-20 financial year.

These projects come from both the existing Premium and Generate development funds. Generate Fund is for lower budget projects with an emphasis on new and emerging talent, or experienced talent wanting to take creative risks. The Premium Fund is for higher budget projects of ambition and scale from successful screen content makers.

The agency reports receiving over 534 applications across both funds, up 41 per cent on the 378 application received in 2018-19.

Screen Australia’s Head of Development Nerida Moore said, “While this has been a turbulent, challenging time for many in the industry, it hasn’t stopped the drive, passion and imagination of Australian creative teams. In fact we have continued to see applications coming through with really strong and distinctive content, with the application numbers across March-June this year up 76 per cent on the same period last year.”

“It’s exciting to see re-imaginings of well-loved stories such as Shakespeare Now and an animated series inspired by The Sapphires. And we continue to support storytelling on all platforms, with two online series from comedians Gabriel Willie (better known as Bush Tucker Bunjie) and Chloe Black who are each creating their first scripted narrative comedies.”

“We are really pleased to see more ambitious television projects in the pipeline, with 32 television projects funded through the Premium stream in the past 12 months, up from 12 projects last year.”

In response to the impact of coronavirus on the industry, Screen Australia launched the Premium Plus fund in April to provide late-stage development funding to high-budget projects with firm market interest. The agency has funded 17 projects under this fund, including ABC drama The Newsreader and feature film You Won’t Be Alone. The fund closed on July 31.

Feature film projects:

PREMIUM

UNTITLED CHRISTMAS MOVIE

Every Cloud Productions Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Family

Director Christiaan Van Vuuren

Writers Gretel Vella, Elliot Vella, Timothy Walker

Producer Mike Jones

Executive Producers Fiona Eagger, Deb Cox

Synopsis The lives of a struggling family are upended when a runaway criminal dressed as Santa Claus crashes onto their farm.

BLOWING THE WHISTLE

See-Saw Productions Pty Ltd

Genre Drama

Writer Sarah Walker

Producers Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Rachel Gardner

Executive Producers Lesley Williams, Tammy Williams

Synopsis The inspiring true story of an indefatigable Murri woman, Lesley Williams’ hard-fought journey to self-empowerment and dignity in proud defiance of a lifetime of disenfranchisement, that would change not only her life but the lives of thousands of fellow Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

IN MY BODY

Truant Pictures

Genre Horror, Thriller

Writer/Director Miranda Nation

Producer Zareh Nalbandian

Synopsis At a prestigious Parisian acting school, a young woman fights to keep her sanity as the rigorous classes, merciless instructors and cut-throat co-students turn her success into a matter of life or death.

IRMA VOTH

Closer Screens Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama

Director Sophie Hyde

Writer Tilda Cobham-Hervey

Producers Bryan Mason, Rebecca Summerton, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Sophie Hyde

Synopsis An isolated young Mennonite woman in Mexico agrees to be the translator for a visiting film crew in order to escape her community and save her sister. An adaptation of the novel by Miriam Toews, Irma Voth is a humorous, dark and uplifting story of a woman who is not recognised by those around her, learning to recognise herself.

NO FRIEND BUT THE MOUNTAINS

Aurora Films Pty Ltd

Genre Drama

Writer Ákos Armont

Producers Ákos Armont, Gal Greenspan, Antony Waddington, Kerrin McNeil

Story Consultant and Associate Producer Behrouz Boochani

Executive Producer Tracey Robertson

Synopsis Imprisoned without a crime, on an island hidden from view, Kurdish refugee journalist Behrouz Boochani weaponises WhatsApp to rally the world, behind the cause of those in offshore detention.

SHEILA

Revlover Films and Goalpost Pictures

Genre Drama, Romance

Writers Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Samantha Strauss

Producers Martha Coleman, Rosemary Blight

Synopsis Based on the best-selling book by Robert Wainwright, Sheila tells the true story of the Australian beauty who stole the heart of the future King of England.

SIGNAL

Truant Pictures

Genre Action adventure, Science fiction

Writer Anya Beyersdorf

Producers Zareh Nalbandian, Todd Brown, Casey Walker

Synopsis In the near future, a street orphan discovers her uncanny ability to manipulate electromagnetic waves. When dangerous factions attempt to exploit her power she sets off on a perilous journey into lawless lands to track down her infamous mother, a woman who holds the secret to her power and the key to her survival.

TALK TO ME

Causeway Films HQ Pty Ltd

Genre Horror

Directors Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou (RackaRacka)

Writers Danny Philippou, Michael H Beck

Producers Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton

Synopsis Feisty teenager Mia becomes hooked on the thrills of conjuring spirits through an ancient disembodied hand. But when she is confronted by a soul claiming to be her dead mother, a plague of supernatural predators is unleashed, and she must decide whether to trust the dead or the living.

THE BEST OF

New Sparta Productions & Vocab Films

Genre Drama, Romantic comedy

Director Toni Colette

Writers Mark Watson, Graeme Simsion

Producers Toni Colette, Christopher Simon

Co-Producer Jen Turner

Synopsis Amateur-musician-turned-IT-specialist Adam Sharp has a stable, albeit dull, life in Norwich with his matter-of-fact wife, Claire. But when his first love, Angelina, gets in touch with an offer of reuniting, Adam must choose between the fantasy of a life unlived, or the reality of his marriage in its quiet beauty.

THE CALLIGRAPHER

Bronte Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre Drama, Romantic comedy

Director PJ Hogan

Writers PJ Hogan, Charlie Carman

Producers Blake Northfield, Cecilia Cordeiro

Synopsis A young calligrapher is commissioned to recreate the love poems of John Donne. He didn’t expect that the works would transition into reality.

THE WHITE MOUSE

Easy Tiger Productions Pty Ltd

Genre Drama, Mystery

Writer Sarah Lambert

Producers Ian Collie, Rob Gibson, Peter Glover

Executive Producer Katherine Langford

Development Producer Rachael Turk

Synopsis Her passion made her the most ferocious female spy in history… at the cost of her one true love.

GENERATE

HIGHWAY

Goalpost Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre Thriller, Mystery, Science fiction

Writer/Director Vanessa Gazy

Producers Kylie du Fresne, Liam Heyen

Synopsis A young woman wakes up on the side of a highway with no recollection of who she is, and is unknowingly forced into a testing series of events that question what makes us human. Based on the award winning short film.

MOONGIRL (WORKING TITLE)

Arenamedia Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama

Writer/Director Santilla Chingaipe

Producer Chloe Brugale

Executive Producers Robert Connolly, Liz Kearney, Robert Patterson

Synopsis Tash, a Melbourne schoolgirl, travels to Zambia for the first time to visit family and encounters more than she’d anticipated – including a rocket scientist uncle.

THE FOX

Causeway Films Hq Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy

Writer/Director Dario Russo

Producers Kristina Ceyton, Samantha Jennings

Synopsis In this blackly comic folktale, an affable foxhunter encounters a shape-shifting fox who offers him an opportunity to transform his partner into the perfect woman and in doing so take control of the natural world.

Television projects:

PREMIUM

DNA DAD (Working Title)

Northern Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy

Director Darren Ashton

Writers Darren Ashton, Ben Miller

Creative Consultant Cian O’Clery

Producers Ben Miller, Joanne Weatherstone

Executive Producer Catherine Nebauer

Synopsis When a neurologically diverse young man discovers his biological father is UK actor Ben Miller, he heads to London to meet him. But Ben barely has time for his young family, let alone a grown-up son.

FIND ME

Closer Screens Pty Ltd

Genre Drama, Science fiction

Writer Matthew Cormack

Producer Rebecca Summerton

Executive Producer Matthew Cormack

Synopsis Based on the novel by Laura van den Berg, Find Me is a science-fiction drama series about a young woman, Joy – an unreliable narrator who’s repressed her traumatic past – who finds herself immune to a sickness sweeping the country which causes sufferers to forget (everything) and decides that she is key to finding the cure to the pandemic.

FRAMED

Princess Pictures Holdings Pty Ltd

Genre Drama, Thriller, Crime

Director Anna Dokoza

Writer David Chidlow

Producer Laura Waters

Executive Producer Emma Fitzsimons

Synopsis Based on true events, 40 years after the fact, a young woman battles to clear the name of a relative wrongfully convicted of an attempted terrorism attack. Along the way she uncovers systematic abuse and violence, espionage and some really, really dodgy cops.

GOLD DIGGERS

Kojo Productions Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy

Director Shannon Murphy

Writer Jack Yabsley

Script Producer Trudi-Ann Tierney

Co-Producer Kate Butler

Producer Muffy Potter

Executive Producers Linda Ujuk, JP Sarni, Greg Silverman, Michael Horrocks

Synopsis Desperate for money, love and freedom, sisters Gert and Marigold Brewer move to the gold rush to hustle their way to success.

MAGIC BEACH

Arenamedia Pty Ltd

Genre Family, Animation

Creator Robert Connolly

Writers/Directors Susan Danta, Pierce Davison, Jake Duczynski, Emma Kelly, Anthony Lucas, Simon Rippingale, Marieka Walsh, Eddie White, Lee Whitmore, Kathy Sarpi

Producers Robert Connolly, Liz Kearney

Synopsis Based on Alison Lester’s much-loved illustrated children’s book, Magic Beach is reimagined as an innovative screen production (episodic short-form and companion feature film), with a unique mix of live action entwined with extraordinary animated stories from 10 leading Australian animators.

MIRRORBALL

Easy Tiger Productions Pty Ltd

Genre YA Drama

Writer/Director Hannah Lehmann

Producer Rob Gibson, Ian Collie

Synopsis Following a freak accident, Cyd (17) is diagnosed with retrograde amnesia and hallucinates a counter reality in the future. Convinced she is dreaming, Cyd focuses on recovery and returning to her highschool life – until she is confronted with the possibility that her counter reality might be the real one.

NEW ANIMAL

Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre Drama

Writer Marieke Hardy

Producers Jason Stephens, Helen Bowden

Synopsis After the sudden death of her mother, a 28-year-old woman who works as a cosmetician at a family funeral parlour is drawn into the local BDSM community to process her grief.

OVER AND OUT

Midwinter Films, Easy Tiger, 33 Films

Genre Comedy

Writers Adele Vuko, Christiaan Van Vuuren

Producers Bridget Callow-Wright, Rob Gibson

Executive Producer Ian Collie

Synopsis Two parents, Lewis and Freya, are struggling to survive the trials and tribulations of raising toddlers… Whilst being smack bang in the middle of the post-apocalypse.

THE STRANGER (WORKING TITLE)

Werner Film Productions Pty Ltd

Genre Drama

Creator Angela Betzien

Writers Angela Betzien, Jada Alberts and Kylie Needham

Producer Joanna Werner

Synopsis A television adaptation of a classic Australian novel.

A TOP END WEDDING STORY

Goalpost Television Pty Ltd

Genre Drama, Romantic comedy

Writers Miranda Tapsell, Joshua Tyler

Producers Rosemary Blight, Kylie du Fresne

Co-Producers Miranda Tapsell, Joshua Tyler

Synopsis A one-hour comedy drama based on the Australian hit film TOP END WEDDING.

SHAKESPEARE NOW

Hoodlum Entertainment, LuckyChap Entertainment

Genre Drama

Creative teams Anya Beyersdorf, Corrie Chen, Lucy Coleman, Elissa Down, Anchuli Felicia King, Michelle Law, Claire McCarthy, Elise McCredie, Leah Purcell, Amelia Roper, Sarah Scheller, Nadine von Cohen, Vivienne Walshe, Rachel Ward

Executive Producers Sally Riley, Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Tracey Robertson, Nathan Mayfield, Kerrin McNeil

Synopsis Shakespeare Now is a bold anthology series led by all-female creative teams. Adaptations of Romeo and Juliet, The Tempest, MacBeth, Love’s Labour’s Lost, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Richard III, The Merchant of Venice and Twelfth Night, will be re-imagined, afresh, for television.

SICKOS

Werner Film Productions Pty Ltd

Genre Action adventure, Comedy, Mystery, Science fiction

Creator Keir Wilkins

Writers Keir Wilkins, Mithila Gupta, Michele Lee

Producer Joanna Werner

Synopsis When six chronically ill teens discover they are the only people immune to the alien virus sweeping across Australia, they must bust out of the Undiagnosable Diseases Unit they call home and kick some serious alien patootie in a battle to save humanity.

THE LOST FLOWERS OF ALICE HART (Working Title)

Made Up Stories

Genre Drama, Mystery

Writers Sarah Lambert, Kirsty Fisher, Kim Wilson

Producers Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson, Steve Hutensky

Executive Producers Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson, Steve Hutensky, Sarah Lambert

Synopsis THE LOST FLOWERS OF ALICE HART is about a girl whose violent childhood casts a dark shadow over her adult life.

THE MAYOR OF NOTHING

Easy Tiger Productions Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama, Family

Directors David Michod, Mirrah Foulkes

Writers Andrew Knight, Mirrah Foulkes

Producers Rob Gibson, Ian Collie, Richard Roxburgh

Synopsis Carl, a usually cautious and sensible insurance broker, does something truly unexpected: in a grief-induced act of insanity, he buys a rundown village in rural Italy and drags his three daughters on an ill-conceived restoration mission.

THE SAPPHIRES ANIMATION

Goalpost Television Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Musical, Family

Writer Kodie Bedford

Producers Rosemary Blight, Tony Briggs, Kylie du Fresne

Synopsis A celebration of sisterhood, sass and sweet, sweet grooves. Inspired by the much-loved film The Sapphires animated series reimagines the four girls growing up in today’s world, as they follow their musical dreams, and in the process learn about life, love, and who they are.

UNRAVEL

Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre Drama

Writers Sarah Walker

Producer Helen Bowden

Executive Producer Jason Stephens

Synopsis A mysterious young woman will upend the lives of two women in a story about infidelity, forced adoption, and many, many secrets.

THE SISTERS ANTIPODES

Endemol Shine Banks

Genre Drama

Writers Fiona Seres, Rebecca Rigg

Producers Imogen Banks, Asher Keddie

Synopsis In 1965, two families collide. Affairs ignite, couples switch and the scandal pushes the realigned families to opposite sides of the world. Reeling, two little girls are given each other’s fathers. The Sisters Antipodes is the ensuing story of the lifelong competition between them and the tragedy that ends it.

THE WHITE ROOM

Goalpost Television Pty Ltd

Genre Thriller, Crime

Writer Josh Whiteman

Story Consultant Dr Jane Park

Script Editor Jane Allen

Producers Kylie du Fresne, Rosemary Blight, Les Hill

Synopsis After undergoing illegal stem cell surgery in Korea, a brilliant Australian Paediatric Surgeon experiences horrific visions of a mysterious young girl and becomes convinced that her donor was murdered. Meanwhile in Seoul, Detective Park Young uncovers a crime scene with links to a fabled organ-trafficking organisation known as ‘The Dosan’.

GENERATE

MY FRIEND ANXIETY

Robot Army Productions Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama

Writer/Director Ryan Chamley

Producers Madison Chamley, Stu Ross, Mario Bancacci

Synopsis MY FRIEND ANXIETY is a comedy about a man’s attempt to reason and live with his mental health, which he has manifested into pyhisial characters he can see and interact with.

THE C WORD

Continuance Pictures

Genre Comedy, Drama

Writers Sian Laycock, Joel Stephen Fleming

Producers Julie Eckersley, Tristan Barr, Sian Laycock, Joel Stephen Fleming

Synopsis Siobhan is a 20-something, single, aspiring poet, who is searching for her place in the world. In her desperate quest for transformation she tells a terrible lie that will change her life forever.

Online projects:

GENERATE

AFRO SISTAHS

Afro Sistahs Collective Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama

Producers Safia Amadou Hamidou, Mumbi Hinga

Director Hawanatu Bangura

Writers Moreblessing Maturure, Rebekah Robertson

Synopsis Western Sydney’s Premiere Afro Hair Salon – the social hub to recuperate, rejuvenate and glow up away from nosey aunties, ‘woke baes’ and shoddy jobs. Here we meet four eclectic sistahs learning, the hard way, that they’re gonna need more than Afro picks, hot combs and rollers to untangle the mess of their lives.

BUSH TUCKER BUNJIE GOLD COAST ADVENTURES

Jetzak Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy

Writers Gabriel Willie, Angelina Hurley

Producers EJ Garrett, Dena Curtis

Story Producer Mark O’Toole

Synopsis Bush Tucker Bunjie becomes the Indigenous heart and soul of the Gold Coast one odd job at a time.

COLOURFUL FACES

Media Farm

Genre Comedy

Writers Bjorn Stewart, Rami Fischler

Producers Rami Fischler, Amanda Reedy, Bjorn Stewart

Synopsis Talent. Drive. Skill. Who needs it when you have colourful faces!

JUMP BLUE

Pernickety Split Pty Ltd

Genre Drama, Mystery

Director Ben Joseph Andrews

Writers Hannah Silva, Ben Joseph Andrews

Producer Emma Roberts

Executive Producer Mark Atkin

Synopsis Memory and sensation fragment and intertwine in the final descent of freediver Natalia Molchanova.

ME AND HER(PES)

Chips & Gravy Films Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Romantic comedy

Creators/Writers Gemma Bird Matheson, Kasia Vickery

Producers Gemma Bird Matheson, Hannah Ngo

Executive Producers Alexandra Keddie, Gemma Bird Matheson

Synopsis When Saffie discovers she has herpes, she reaches out to Bek; the one night stand who ghosted her and the only person she’s ever slept with.

THE FOLLOWERS

Monster & Bear Pty Ltd, Goodall & Gallagher Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy

Directors Luke Goodall, Marc Gallagher

Writers Luke Goodall, Marc Gallagher

Producers Jessica Pearce, Sarah Hickey

Synopsis A true crime parody about a wellness cult in the Victorian bush, its charismatic leader and an amatuer filmmaker determined to uncover their dark secrets.

TRANSFERRED

Electric Yak

Genre Comedy

Director Adele Vuko

Writer Chloe Black

Producers Alicia Rackett, Paul Moran

Synopsis Meet Alex. She is a 35-year-old transgender woman and it is her first week back at work after announcing her transition.

VAG OF HONOUR

Hayley Adams

Genre Comedy

Directors Em Baker, Melanie Killingsworth

Writers Em Baker, Melanie Killingsworth, Jean Tong

Script Editor Jane Allen

Producer Hayley Adams

Synopsis Synopsis Football. Physio. Feminist happy endings. Two best friends moonlight their physio practice as a happy endings massage parlour for local nonnas to fund their AFLW dreams.

