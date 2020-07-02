Screen NSW puts call out for Indigenous incubator program

Creative Incubator facilitator, producer Gillian Moody.

Screen NSW, in partnership with Bunya Talent, is calling for emerging and mid-career Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives to participate in an intensive masterclass and mentoring program.

The three-day incubator, facilitated by producer Gillian Moody, will work with up to eight practitioners to identify and harness their talent, and to advance story ideas and skills.

It is a bespoke program, tailored for each participants’ interests, background and skill sets, and will feature masterclasses and one-to-one mentoring with experienced Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander industry practitioners.

Screen NSW head Grainne Brunsdon said: “Telling stories is a critical way for us to understand our past, navigate the present and imagine possible futures. This program will provide tangible career pathways in the screen sector, kickstart avenues for important stories to be shared across the country and worldwide, and support building important networks and relationships for emerging practitioners. This partnership and announcement of the 2020 Indigenous Talent Creative Incubator has never been more important.”

Moody adds: “I am thrilled to be working with Bunya Talent and Screen NSW in delivering a career development lab. We’ve seen amazing creative mentors participate in past incubators such as Nakkiah Lui, Wayne Blair, Adrian Russell Wills and Dena Curtis. I’m so excited to curate an experienced team to work with emerging and mid-career Indigenous NSW talent.”

Applications for the NSW Indigenous Talent Creative Incubator program open tomorrow, July 3, and close July 31. Workshop dates are slated October 21-23. Full guidelines and information can be found here.

