Screen Queensland and Wattpad launch development initiative

‘The Kissing Booth’.

Screen Queensland has partnered with Canadian social storytelling platform Wattpad, launching a new development initiative based on the latter’s “DNA Machine Learning Technology”.

The Wattpad platform connects readers and writers; writers directly publish to the platform and readers can interact with them and share their opinions.

Looking at audience engagement and community sentiment, and using data insights, company arm Wattpad Studios then determines stories with potential for publishing, or film, TV, or digital adaptation. Wattpad titles include feature film After, Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, and Hulu’s Light as a Feather.

As part of this new initiative, SQ and Wattpad will select up to three successful young-adult (YA) stories from platform and ask Queensland creatives to submit their take on how the story could be adapted for screen.

Up to three concepts will then be selected for further development, receiving $50,000 from Screen Queensland and the input and feedback of the Wattpad platform audience over the next 12 months.

The ultimate intention is to identify a project that can secure marketplace backing to then move into production in Queensland.

“Screen Queensland is delighted to be working with global, creative-tech leader Wattpad in an Australian-first partnership, which will give Queensland’s creative talent access to stories that have already found a passionate audience on the Wattpad platform and the opportunity to adapt them for the screen with the guidance of their global fan base,” said Screen Queensland EVP, content, Jo Dillon. “Wattpad and Wattpad Studios are unafraid of bold ideas and approaches and we’re excited to see what will come out of this unique collaboration.”

Wattpad Studios head Aron Levitz said: “As a company that works with studios and producers across the region, Screen Queensland understands the importance of tapping into incredible new voices and creating opportunities for diverse creators.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Screen Queensland and work together to bring an innovative, data-backed model for entertainment to Australia.”

Wattpad currently works with companies such as Sony Pictures Television, eOne, Erik Feig’s Picturestart, Bavaria Fiction, Mediaset, Lagardere Studios, Wise Entertainment, and Turner LatAm’s Particular Crowd. It currently has more than 50 projects in development.

Applications for the initiative will open soon.

