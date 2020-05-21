Screen Queensland launches completion fund for indie producers

Screen Queensland has today announced a completion fund, offering grants of up to $50,000 to help independent Queensland producers complete long-form productions that are at rough-cut stage.

The fund is designed to support productions and teams that have not already received investment from the agency, and covers features, documentaries or broadcast television series.

Advertisement

The money is available as part of Screen Queensland’s $3.3 million COVID-19 support package, and aims to ensure Queensland-made screen content enters the marketplace quickly.

“The SQ Completion Fund is designed to support compelling screen content that can move quickly through post-production, excite the marketplace, and meet audience demands for fresh, new content,” said Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich.

“We are also proud to support those courageous independent creative teams who have backed themselves and shown initiative, tenacity and resilience to produce long-form screen content on their own. We want to help them capitalise on opportunities available right now, to be the first to market with exciting screen content,” Ms Munnich added.

Applicants are encouraged to work with an experienced Queensland producer and outline a clear strategy to complete their production, gain marketplace interest and attract an audience.

Funding can be used on a range of flexible activities aligned to the strategic requirements of each project such as local post-production services, sound mix, music licensing, graphics, visual effects, animation and marketing.

“We hope the SQ Completion Fund will also provide a boost to the Queensland post-production sector as their expertise will be essential to create high quality screen content. We want to help keep this part of our industry working while we ramp up productions again in the coming months,” Ms Munnich said.

Applications for the SQ Completion Fund close June 12. Apply here.

.