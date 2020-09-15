Screen Queensland supports 17 festivals and events

Screen Queensland has put almost $200,000 towards 17 festivals via its bi-annual screen culture funding and the V-Fest initiative, a component of the agency’s $3.3 million COVID-19 package.

The rolling Screen Culture Program runs twice a year, and supporting events across film, games and online. First round recipients include the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Understory Film Festival in Cairns, Game on Festival in Brisbane, Black Screen Touring Film Festival, and Capricorn Film Festival in Yeppoon. The second round opens for applications today.

The V-Fest initiative was announced in June to enable new and existing screen culture events to deliver virtual screen festivals. The five recipients are Essential Screen Festival, Port Shorts, Queensland Touring Film Festival, Capfilmfestaccessible and Women and Film and Television (WIFT) Queensland.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said that the funding came at a crucial time for the event and festival sector, which has been deeply impacted by COVID-19.

“In addition to entertaining our communities and stimulating tourism, screen culture events are a source of inspiration for our industry and present a career-building platform to showcase their creations.

“We are pleased to deliver this vital support and look forward to giving continued assistance to the delivery of dynamic and diverse virtual festivals and COVID-safe live events in 2020 and 2021.”

The full list:

Screen Culture Funding 2020/21 Round 1 recipients

· ACS Outback Cinema Masterclass (Winton)

· Animation Alliance Australia Presents (Brisbane)

· Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) (South East Queensland)

· Australian Independent Film Festival (Brisbane)

· Black Screen Touring Film Festival (Far North Queensland)

· Caloundra Film Festival

· Capricorn Film Festival (Yeppoon)

· Game On Festival (Brisbane)

· Queensland Touring Film Festival (Regional Queensland locations)

· Sanctuary Film Festival (Gold Coast)

· Sydney Film Festival – Travelling Film Festival (Regional Queensland locations)

· Understory Film Festival (Cairns)

V-Fest recipients

· Best of Port Shorts

· Capfilmfestaccessible

· Essential Screen Festival

· Queensland Touring Film Festival

· WIFT (Women in Film and Television) Queensland – Women’s Virtual Film Festival

Applications for the second round of Screen Culture Funding close October 23. Apply via the Screen Queensland website.

.