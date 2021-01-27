Screenrights is inviting applications for its 2021 Cultural Fund, which this year has the theme of ‘New Teams’.

Designed to foster the creation of screen content in Australia and New Zealand, the Fund awards up to $50,000 per initiative, with a total funding pool of $250,000 available this year.

Screenrights awarded three projects in 2018, four projects in 2019, and a record seven projects in 2020.

Screenrights board director and chair of the cultural fund working group Geoffrey Atherden says the fourth iteration of the initiative is about bringing together people and organisations that have not previously worked together.

“Ours is an industry that thrives on collaboration, and we’re all finding new ways of working together in the time of COVID,” he says.

“The 2021 Cultural Fund focus aims to support projects that bring together new teams.

“We are particularly interested in innovative projects that unearth new and emerging talent to partner with practitioners who bring experience and expertise.

“There might also be a project that assists individuals or groups from communities who face difficulties in accessing mainstream media and pair them with well-connected partners and their networks.”

Last year’s beneficiaries included Bus Stop Films, which was able to deliver its Accessible Film Studies program for people living with disability in Brisbane with support from the Fund.

Bus Stop Films CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett says they now have plans to expand the initiative.

“The Screenrights Cultural Fund grant has allowed Bus Stop Films to take our Accessible Film Studies Programs to Brisbane and soon Melbourne and Adelaide,” she says.

“These funds are supporting our commitment to inclusion in the screen industry through education, content creation and advocacy and allowing more young adults living with intellectual disability to actively learn, create and grow through filmmaking.”

Applications for the 2021 Screenrights Cultural Fund will close Wednesday April 28 5pm AEST.

Click here for the guidelines or to access an application form.