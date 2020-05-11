Screenwest puts development funding towards 11 scripted projects

Screenwest CEO Willie Rowe.

Screenwest has announced 11 projects will share in $156,000 of script development funding via its latest Small Screen Scripted Development round.

The fund is aimed at getting scripted television or web projects ready for market, and is split into two stages – the first being concept development, followed by series development

Two projects – yet to be announced – that were previously funded through stage one will move through to stage two this round.

Screenwest head of screen investment and strategic projects Matthew Horrocks said: The popularity of this initiative is growing. The progression of two projects funded in the inaugural round to stage two demonstrates the opportunity provided to really ensure scripts can undergo a rigorous development process and ultimately deliver high‐quality screen projects ready for market.”

Screenwest CEO Willie Rowe said: “Now, more than ever it is important to ensure the WA screen sector is developing stories from a unique Western Australian perspective. We can foresee the successful projects selected have significant opportunity to develop and be ready to come off the shelf once the COVID‐19 crisis subsides.”

The projects include:

Double 6

Format: 10 x 15 minute animated comedy series.

Key Creatives: writer/creator Heather Wilson, cartoonist/story Room Michael Nicholas, story room Aaron McCann, story room Ceinwen Langley

Synopsis: Twins A.J. & JAXX, are super‐secret action heroes who work to defeat the evil workings of DOCTOR Z as he tries to take over the world.

What Would Suki Do?

Proposed Format: 6 x 24 minute television series

Key Creatives: writer/producer Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa, executive Producer Tania Chambers, producer Ana Tiwary, story Consultant Marieke Hardy.

Synopsis: Comedy series based on the life of Sukhjit, the adventures of a Sikh girl growing up in Perth.

Murders on the Dance Floor

Format: 6 x 10 minute web series

Key Creatives: creator/writer/director Kaleb McKenna, creator/actor Jonny Hawkins

Synopsis: An over‐the‐top DJ and an uncool cop must join together to solve the mystery of a dancefloor death.

Madame Brussels

Format: 4 x 1 hour television series

Production Company: No Thing Productions

Key Creatives: creator/development producer/writer Penelope Harrold, producer Brooke Silcox

Synopsis: A series about Madame Brussels, Australia’s richest women in 1874, who gained her riches through defying convention and opening a brothel.

Old Mate

Format: 5 x 6 minute web series

Production Company: Pink Pepper in association with Galactic Baby

Key Creatives: producer Taryne Laffar, executive producer Lauren Elliott, writer Clarence Ryan, writer Renato Fabretti, writer/script coordinator Clare Toonen

Synopsis: Old Mate is a 47,000 year old Indigenous Australian super hero, replete with the requisite mysterious powers and a long‐suffering butler. But he’s not your run‐of‐the‐mill super hero. He is super old and Aboriginal and quite possibly more of a menace to his society than he is any kind of saviour‐type elder.

A Wolf Amongst Dingoes

Format: 4 episode TV series

Production Company: Mary G Enterprises

Key Creatives: producer Ewan Burnett, executive producer Jerome Frewen, concept creator Mark Bin Bakar, story consultant Greg Tait.

Synopsis: A Wolf Amongst Dingoes is a redemptive story that shines a light on how Aboriginal people come to terms with injustice.

Buffa

Format: 6 x 10 minute web series

Production Company: Veerhuis Pictures

Key creatives: producer Katherine Marmion, writer/director Emma Vickery, co‐writer Claira Prider

Synopsis: Diagnosed with a dream‐shattering form of cystic fibrosis, Josie must find meaning in a life without opera before she completely self‐destructs.

The Burn‐Over

Format: 8 x 60 minute TV Series

Production Company: WBMC

Key Creatives: producer Aidan O’Bryan, producer Janelle Landers, writer Gerald Lilywhite

Synopsis: The Burn‐Over is the story of Constable Izzy Winton, the seemingly indestructible de facto sheriff of a small town thrown into crisis when a murder victim is discovered in the aftermath of a bushfire.

The Edge of the Woods

Format: 8 x 1 hour TV series

Production Company: Lake Martin Films

Key Creatives: Producer Kate Separovich, Producer Rachel Higgins, Creator Ceinwen Langley

Synopsis: In an isolated town, which has closed its borders to protect its citizens from a deadly plague, 17‐year‐old Emma is more interested in boys and status than questioning her place in a puritan like society. But when her father dies and she’s reduced to social pariah, Emma has to discover the strength to fight to free her people from their restrictive traditions… and to resist the dangerous magic calling to her from the woods.

Untitled TV Series

Proposed Format: 6 x 60 minute TV series

Production Company: Screentime

Parallax

Proposed Format: 5 x 10 minute mobile series

Production Company: Komixx Entertainment

