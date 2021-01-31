Screenworks has appointed Jeanie Davison industry development manager, succeeding Lisa O’Meara who departed the organisation at the end of 2020 after nearly 12 years.

Davison joins Screenworks from Screen Australia, where she has been investment/development manager, documentary, since mid-2018. At the agency she also oversaw a number of initiatives including the Al Jazeera Witness pitch; the Art Bites series with the ABC, and the Doculab project incubator with the South Australian Film Corporation.

Prior to her role at Scroz, Davison worked in production, including 10 years in the UK producing for the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky and Five, followed by senior executive roles as head of factual and head of development for production companies in Australia, New Zealand and the UK, including December Media and WTFN.

Davison has developed and produced programs for a variety of broadcasters including Discovery, History Channel, National Geographic, ABC and Seven (Australia), TVNZ and TV3 (New Zealand). She also has experience field producing and directing broadcast and digital social impact content for not-for-profits such as UNICEF, Amnesty International and Comic Relief.

At Screenworks, Davison will lead all industry development programs and events, and be responsible for growing and maintaining the organisation’s membership.

In announcing her appointment, Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch noted Davison’s 20 years of experience.

“Jeanie’s experience with both national and international initiatives and productions will be a great asset to the team and will deliver opportunities and benefits for people living in regional Australia to create better careers and projects that appeal to global audiences,” he said.

Davison said: “I’m excited to be joining Ken and the Screenworks team at such a key time in the organisation’s evolution. In recent years, they’ve achieved so much in supporting and promoting regional filmmakers and content, and I can’t wait to get started to help build on that success and cement Screenworks’ place as a dynamic and indispensable hub for regional screen industries in Australia.”