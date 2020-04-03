Screenworks launches small grants program for regional NSW-based practitioners

In response to the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, Screenworks has launched a small grants program specifically for practitioners based in regional NSW.

The small grants program, made possible through the repurposing of Screen NSW funding, will provide up to $750 to support screen practitioners and businesses in regional NSW to access professional support.

That may include:

professional development opportunities for regional screen practitioners that will increase their knowledge, skills and experience,

access to business advice for freelancers or companies to help overcome the impacts of COVID-19 and how to recover after the crisis is over, or

engaging screen industry consultants to support the development of projects that have received initial market interest and have the potential to create regional NSW screen jobs in the future.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said: “The screen industry has been hard hit by the COVID-19 with all production now on hold. We want to give regional NSW practitioners the opportunity to use this down time to further enhance their skills and be prepared for opportunities when we begin to move into the recovery phase.”

Apply via the Screenworks website. Applications close April 30.

