Some of the industry’s most influential have donated 30 minutes of their time to be raffled off as prizes in Screenworks’ annual fundraising raffle.

Designed specifically to support careers of emerging practitioners across Australia, the 30 Minute ‘Close Up’ prizes will give winners an opportunity to receive advice on their careers and projects.

Barbara Stephen, managing director and executive producer of Flying Bark Productions

Jeffrey Walker, director

Tony Ayres, producer, screenwriter, director

Rhoda Roberts, producer, arts advisor

Veronica Fury, executive producer/principal at Wild Bear Productions

Rick Maier, head of drama Network 10

Chris Oliver-Taylor, CEO Fremantle Asia-Pacific

Debbie Lee, director of scripted development Matchbox Pictures

Rosemary Blight, producer and founding partner Goalpost Pictures

Virginia Whitwell, partner and head of production, Good Thing Productions

Stuart Beattie, screenwriter, director

Jocelyn Moorhouse, director, screenwriter

Sally Riley, head of drama, comedy and Indigenous at ABC

Deb Cox and Fiona Eagger, co-Founders of Every Cloud Productions

Angie Fielder, principal producer, Aquarius Films

There is also a ‘Jumbo Prize Pool’ that all raffle ticket holders will go in the draw for, which includes a $500 AFTRS voucher, a Sydney Film Festival Flexipass, AACTA membership and more.

“The programs that we offer are an important resource for emerging regional screen practitioners across Australia to improve their skills, make industry connections and progress their careers,” said Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch.

“I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of all the screen industry professionals approached and their willingness to donate their time to support Screenworks and emerging practitioners.”

There will be one 30-minute Close Up raffle drawn every weekday, with a different industry leader each day over three weeks. The first draw will take place on 30 November 30.

Tickets are available online now for everyone to enter except people living South Australia or Western Australia due to raffle regulations in each of those states.

More info here.