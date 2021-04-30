Screenworks has opened applications for its annual Writing for TV Intensive, a two-day workshop that runs through the fundamentals of writing a successful drama series.

The initiative is open to early-career writers living in regional NSW and regional Queensland, and will be delivered by writer and tutor Holly Lyons (Home and Away, Neighbours, Skinner Boys, Bananas in Pyjamas) at Linnaeus Estate Byron Bay July 6-7.

Lyons will run through how to devise characters, challenge protagonists and develop premise and plot. It is aimed at helping writers understand how to apply skills when developing their own original series and how to prepare for opportunities in writers rooms.

“Screenworks has been running this Writing for TV Intensive for four years,” says Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch.

“A number of previous participants from regional, rural and remote Australia have secured producer and broadcaster interest in their projects after taking part in the workshop. With this new callout we’re excited to support 12 more early-career regional screenwriters to go through the workshop and, we hope, bring their creative projects to fruition.”

Twelve participants will selected for the program, with those successful notified mid-June.

The workshop is supported by Screen NSW and two applicants from regional Queensland will be supported by Screen Queensland.

Applications are due May 21. You must include a sample of your scriptwriting as part of the application, and be a Screenworks member.