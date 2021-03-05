Sci-fi adventure 2067 has proven to be a standout among local audiences, with Netflix revealing Seth Larney’s film has spent the most days as the most popular movie in the country since the streaming platform added ranking lists to the service.

Starring Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men: Apocalypse), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), and Deborah Mailman (The Sapphires), 2067 is set in a not-too-distant future, where Earth has been ravaged by climate change and humanity is forced to live on artificial oxygen.

When survival is threatened by a fatal “oxygen sickness”, the only hope for a cure comes in the form of a message from the future: Send Ethan Whyte. Suddenly Ethan (Smit-McPhee), an underground tunnel worker, barrels into the future in search of a cure. As he draws closer to the truth, he uncovers a terrifying conspiracy and faces the possibility of never returning home.

Written by Larney and Dave Paterson, 2067 was produced by Arcadia’s Lisa Shaunessy (Killing Ground), Futurism’s Jason Taylor (X-Men: Days of Future Past), and Kate Croser (Top End Wedding) for Kojo. Executive producers include Michael Rymer and Alexandra Burke.

The Adelaide-shot film received production funding from Screen Australia, in association with South Australian Film Corporation, Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund, and Screen NSW, with support from Elevate Production Finance, Grumpy Sailor, Spectrum Films and Cumulus VFX.

Distributed through Umbrella Entertainment, 2067 premiered as the opening night film at the Adelaide Film Festival in 2020 before being released in the US on October 3, opening Number 3 overall on VOD and currently placing in the top 10 on US iTunes.

It opened February 19 as the #1 movie on Netflix Australia and New Zealand.

Shaunessy paid tribute to Netflix for its role in bringing the film to audiences.

“We couldn’t be more happy that audiences are responding to the heart and message of 2067,” she said.

“Ultimately, it’s a rollicking time travel movie with some of Australia’s greatest storytellers on screen.

“Director Seth Larney’s vision for our future is both terrifying and uplifting and I think that reflects how we’re all feeling right now.

“We can’t thank Netflix enough for their support and we’re thrilled the movie has performed so well.”

The film is yet to have its release in China, where it’s expected to open on more than 10,000 screens in deal brokered by Odin’s Eye Entertainment. XYZ Films handled all other international sales.

Watch the trailer here.