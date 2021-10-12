New spin-offs of The Voice and House Rules join a host of returning franchises in the Seven Network’s 2022 slate, which features a renewed focus on light entertainment.

Of the titles announced as part of today’s upfronts, Screentime’s Claremont was the sole local drama, reflecting a shift from the 2021 schedule which included three.

The four-hour investigative miniseries from the creative team behind Catching Milat details how the disappearance of young women launches a 25-year investigation by the police and one tenacious journalist, who are united in their determination to seek justice. Major production investment was provided by Screen Australia in association with Seven, with finance from Screen NSW.

Claremont is joined in the schedule by My Kitchen Rules, The Voice: Generations, AGT, Australian Idol, and Apartment Rules – a spin-off of House Rules – as well as new factual series’ Strike Force and Code 1: Minute by Minute, both of which are produced by WTFN.

Strike Force provides an “all-access pass” into the real crime busts using footage shot by the police themselves, while Code 1: Minute by Minute offers new perspectives on some of Australia’s most horrific events from first responders that were on the scene.

Also set to screen are imported programs Fantasy Island and ITV titles Harry Palmer: The Ipcress File, Showtrial, and A Year On Planet Earth.

Fresh from the success of its Tokyo 2020 Olympics coverage, which drew more than 20 million viewers earlier this year, the network has secured the rights to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing and the XXII Commonwealth Games.

Seven West Media managing director and CEO James Warburton said the network was committing an additional $30 million to $40 million to new local productions.

“Two years after we announced our new content strategy, including a clear focus on reaching younger viewers, we are currently back at #1 and that is where we are going to stay,” he said.

“With the best sport, news and entertainment on Australian TV, including some of the biggest TV brands in the world, Seven will win the 2021 calendar year in 25 to 54s, 16 to 39s, under 50s and total people. We are also #1 across the survey year, even excluding the incredible results we achieved with the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

The programs returning to the network include The Voice, Big Brother and Big Brother VIP, Farmer Wants A Wife, SAS Australia, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Home and Away, Better Homes and Gardens, The Chase Australia, Homicide: With Ron Iddles, Crime Investigation Australia, Highway Patrol, and Border Security: Australia’s Front Line.