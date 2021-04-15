Australia is among the most represented countries in the field of international nominees for this year’s Rockie Awards, with titles up in six categories.

Ludo Studio’s Bluey (Animation: Preschool[0-4]), Flying Bark Productions’ 100% Wolf (Animation: Youth [11-17]), Epic Films’ First Day (Live Action: Children [0-10]), In Films Revelation (Social Issues & Current Affairs), Northern Pictures’ Love on the Spectrum (Lifestyle), and Blackfella Films’ Filthy Rich and Homeless (Docuseries) were included with 142 nominees from 37 countries for the awards, which are held as part of the Banff World Media Festival.

The Rockie Awards International Program Competition is one of the largest awards of its kind, juried by a panel of 150 international industry professionals and covering all major genres.

Executive director for the festival, Jenn Kuzmyk, said organisers were “ecstatic” with the range of high-profile international and Canadian programs that will vye for the awards.

“This year’s nominees are a showcase of the spirit, creativity and truly exceptional

work the global entertainment industry continued to produce amidst a year of challenge and change,” she said.

The Rockies Program Competition ceremony will stream live on YouTube during this year’s Festival at 3pm ET on Tuesday, June 15.

View the nominees here.