Six LGBTQIA+ web series concepts will each receive $2,000 in development funding after being shortlisted for Screenwest and Screen Australia’s Out Now initiative.

The successful teams have begun development workshops for their ideas this week, taking guidance from writer, director, and producer Julie Kalceff (Common Language Films), writer, actor and producer Tim Spencer (Wintergarden Pictures), and web series producer Melanie Rowland (Lilydale Films).

The projects range from ancient covens of mystical characters to explorations of disability, diverse and Indigenous queer identities.

Screenwest interim talent and skills development manager Chantal Chateauneuf said the organisers had been “so impressed” with the originality and creativity of the applications they had received.

“I am very excited to see how the selected projects refine their stories and audience engagement strategies through these workshops,” she said.

“We hope that each team will come out of the workshops with an increased knowledge of the online space, a stronger project, and a better understanding of the development process.”

Screen Australia senior online investment manager Lee Naimo agreed, saying there had been a “high calibre” of applications for the initiative.

“We look forward to working with these six creative teams to further develop their story ideas in the upcoming workshops and ideally ready themselves for production,” he said.

Following the development workshops, up to three of the shortlisted applicants will receive up to $100,000 per project in further production funding from Screenwest and Screen Australia.

The following applicants have been issued letters of offer for development funding:

DECENT YOUNG MEN

Format: 6×5 minutes

Producer: Alexa Teixeira

Director: Sebastian Howard

Director, Writer: Matthew Speijers

Logline: 1973. The delicate truce between a gang of young criminals is shattered when they are forced to confront their bigotry, desires, and inner demons.

DRAG ALIEN WRESTLING

Proposed Format: 3×10 minutes

Production Company: Somedae Pictures

Writer: Glenn Wallis

Director: Michael Thomas

Producer: Stephanie Davis

Logline: An alien-in-drag lands on Earth hoping to become a pro wrestler but finds his true opponent is the systemic prejudice within the community.

OUT OF HERE

Format: 4×6 minutes

Writer: Tina Fielding

Director: Jacqueline Pelczar

Producer: Sophia Armstrong

Executive Producer: Cody Greenwood, Deborah May

Logline: A young, gay woman living with Down syndrome goes to Gay Pride to find ‘her people’ and ends up having a wild and colourful adventure with new friends and finds her first love.

THE CURSE OF BABA YAGA

Format: 6×5 minutes

Producer: Brooke Batka

Director, Writer: Christopher Colley

Logline: Lucá, a gay university student, is in love, and the only thing keeping him from his fairytale ending is that his family is an ancient coven of Witches, Daemons, and Deities.

BOYLESQUE

Proposed Format: 5×6 minutes

Production Company: Oui Disco Films

Producer: Emilia Jolakoska

Director: Tristan Winter

Writers: Tristan Winter, Tim Fitzgerald

Logline: A behind the scenes look into the high-pressure world of an elite male burlesque troupe, as they balance their personal affairs and lives, while having to give sexy seamless performances to sell-out crowds night after night.

YOKAI

Format: 5×5 minutes

Production Company: Ramu Productions Pty Ltd

Producer: Jodie Bell

Co-Producer, Writer: Brooke Collard

Director: Ngaire Pigram

Logline: A Noongar teen disconnected from her culture, finds her identity in Japanese pop culture until she reconnects with an estranged family member.