The titles that will contend for Best Feature Film Production, Best Drama Series Production, and Telemovie or Mini-Series Production of the Year at next year’s Screen Producers Australia (SPA) Awards have been revealed, with voting now open for the penultimate round of finalists.

Goalpost Pictures gets two nods in the feature film category, with I Am Woman and The Invisible Man going up against Arcadia’s 2067, FG Film Productions’ Never Too Late, GoodThing Productions’ Nitram, WBMC’s Rams, ACM Films’ Sweet River, and High Ground from Bunya Productions, Maxo Studios, and Savage Films.

Bunya Productions is also represented in Drama Series Production of the Year category for season two of Mystery Road, while Easy Tiger is nominated for both Doctor Doctor and Jack Irish season three.

Matchbox Pictures is the only multiple nominee in the Telemovie or Mini-Series Production of the Year field, with Hungry Ghosts and Stateless both named as finalists.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner paid tribute to the achievements of the organisation’s members, describing them as “the leaders of our industry”.

“The incredible list of productions today continues our long and proud tradition of narrative storytelling, offering a fantastic showcase of the outstanding skills of our members,” he said.

The SPA Awards will be presented on the final night of the Screen Forever conference, March 30, at the Star Event Centre, Gold Coast.

The three categories of finalists announced today are:

Drama Series Production of the Year

• Doctor Doctor – Easy Tiger

• Five Bedrooms (Season 2) – Hoodlum Productions

• Jack Irish (Season 3) – Easy Tiger

• Mr Inbetween – Blue Tongue Films & Pariah Productions

• Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries (Season 2) – Every Cloud Productions

• Mystery Road (Season 2) – Bunya Productions

• RFDS – Endemol Shine Australia

• The End – See-Saw Films

• The Newsreader – Werner Film Productions

• Upright – Lingo Pictures

Feature Film Production of the Year

• 2067 – Arcadia

• High Ground – Bunya Productions, Maxo Studios & Savage Films

• I Am Woman – Goalpost Pictures

• Never Too Late – FG Film Productions

• Nitram – GoodThing Productions

• Rams – WBMC

• Sweet River – ACM Films

• The Invisible Man – Goalpost Pictures

Telemovie or Mini-Series Production of the Year

• A Sunburnt Christmas – Every Cloud Productions

• Alice-Miranda Friends Forever – SLR Productions

• Hungry Ghosts – Matchbox Pictures

• Operation Buffalo – Porchlight Films

• Stateless – Matchbox Pictures

• The Gloaming – The Two Jons

• The Secrets She Keeps – Lingo Pictures

• The Unusual Suspects – Aquarius Films

The final category yet to be announced is short film production of the year, with voting to open November 23 to December 20.