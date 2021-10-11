More finalists have been revealed for the 2022 Screen Producers Australia (SPA) Awards, with voting now open for Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year, Light Entertainment Series Production of the Year, and Reality Series Production of the Year.

The field for Comedy Program or Series Production of the year comprises eight finalists, including the fifth and final season of What Horse? and Guesswork Television’s Rosehaven, as well as Porchlight Films’ Fisk, which won Best Series Award in the comedy competition at Series Mania France last month.

The other categories feature a strong contingent from Endemol Shine Australia, which has two finalists in Light Entertainment Series Production of the Year and four nods in Reality Series Production of the Year.

The announcement is part of a staggered release of the award categories, with a new round of finalists to be unveiled and open for voting each fortnight.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner congratulated members of the organisation who were included in the categories.

“During an exceptionally challenging 18 months, our member’s comedy, light entertainment, and reality content have provided Australians with joy, entertainment, and connection that we have all sought – helping our nation to find comfort as well as reprieve from the day to day,” he said.

The SPA Awards will be presented on the final night of the Screen Forever conference, March 30, at the Star Event Centre, Gold Coast.

Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year:

• Aftertaste – Closer Productions

• Fisk – Porchlight Films

• Frayed – Merman & Guesswork Television

• How To Stay Married (Season 3) – Princess Pictures

• Retrograde – Orange Entertainment Co

• Rosehaven (Season 5) – What Horse? & Guesswork Television

• Superwog (Series 2) – Princess Pictures

• The Moth Effect – Bunya Entertainment

Light Entertainment Series Production of the Year

• Australian Ninja Warrior (Season 5) – Endemol Shine Australia

• Gogglebox (Season 13) – Endemol Shine Australia

• Gruen (Season 12) – CJZ

• Hard Quiz – Thinkative Television

• Recipe For Love – Corner Table Productions Australia

• The Weekly – Thinkative Television

Reality Series Production of the Year

• Big Brother (Season 2) – Endemol Shine Australia

• Bondi Rescue (Season 16) – CJZ

• LEGO Masters (Season 3) – Endemol Shine Australia

• Love on the Spectrum (Season 2) – Northern Pictures

• Married At First Sight (Season 8) – Endemol Shine Australia

• MasterChef Australia (Season 13) – Endemol Shine Australia

Further finalists will be announced in the coming weeks

Open for voting 26 October – 08 November

• Documentary Program or Series Production of the Year

• Feature Documentary Production of the Year

Open for voting 09 November – 22 November

• Drama Series Production of the Year

• Feature Film Production of the Year

• Telemovie or Mini Series Production of the Year

Open for voting 23 November – 20 December

• Short Film Production of the Year