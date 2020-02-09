SPA launches campaign to drive production in bushfire-affected areas

(Photo: robdownunder, Flickr)

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has launched a campaign to rally production businesses to choose bushfire and drought affected areas – as well as crew members from these regions – when planning shoots.

The campaign, titled ‘Produce Here This Year’, is inspired by Business Event’s Australia’s ‘Event Here This Year’. The call out is extended to both domestic and international producers looking to utilise Australia’s unique filming locations, experienced talent and crew, and incentives.

“Just like in the production sector, small businesses are the lifeblood of regional communities. Australian production businesses find themselves in the privileged position of being able to help keep the commercial prospects of our fellow resilient small businesses alive and keep locals employed by choosing Australia this year,” said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner.

“It is well known that screen production in Australia is a large and diverse ecosystem that makes a significant contribution to the Australian economy. Our Screen Production in Australia report shows that in 2018 alone the industry generated $1.2 billion in production revenue and supported more than 13,000 roles.

“When screen production comes to a regional area, the benefits are varied and abundant: accommodation, food and fuel sales, employment and the consumption of goods and services. Although screen production takes place in specific areas, it has state-wide benefits: employment, training, trade and the supply of goods and services.

“In addition, the stories that result bring images of the local community to Australians in other states and territories and to the world at large. As the #MakeItAustralian campaign has consistently demonstrated, our nation has a long and proud history of storytelling that has helped to shape Australian culture, and no one except us could authentically tell stories of the diversity of Australian experiences in our unique Australian landscapes.

“Moreover, as collaboration lies at the heart of all successful filmmaking – not only amongst the cast and crew, but also between the filmmakers and the local residents, council, businesses and government agencies – this approach puts the affected community in control of their own recovery.”

Ausfilm has already collated a list, to be updated regularly, of safe Australian filming locations. Local filmmakers are also advised to use this opportunity to apply for funding under the regional film funds offered by many state agencies.

