

Screen Producers Australia has named the members of its two advisory boards for the upcoming Screen Forever conference.

The programming advisory board, made up of a group of producers, directors and writers, will help set the strategic direction for the February event, aiding in the creation of a program that will reflect the challenges and opportunities facing the industry in the wake of the pandemic.

This year, SPA has also enlisted the help of a market and financing advisory board for the first time, comprised of representatives from broadcasters and screen organisations across Australia, Canada and the United States. The aim is to maximise the global business opportunities available to delegates at the SPA Connect market.

“After such an unprecedented year, having the guidance of two dynamic and multi-disciplined boards who will focus on the key pillars of SCREEN FOREVER – discovery and deal-making – will no doubt pay dividends for our delegates, whether they attend physically or via our new interactive online platform,” said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner.



“I look forward to sharing further details about the program and market lineup that results from our Boards’ combined skill, experience and passion in the coming weeks.”



Screen Forever will be held February 16-18, 2021 on the Gold Coast.



The programming advisory board:

• Aaron Fa’aoso, producer and actor, Lone Star Productions

• Angie Fielder, principal producer, Aquarius Films

• Ben Ulm, head of content/head of factual and reality, ITV Studios Australia

• Benjamin Law, writer and broadcaster

• Jeffrey Walker, director

• Jo Porter, director of scripted, Australia, Fremantle

• Kevin Whyte, managing director, Token Group

• Meg O’Connell, company director, Unless Pictures

• Dr Romaine Moreon, director of First Nations and outreach, AFTRS

• Suzanne Ryan, founder, CEO & Executive Producer, SLR Productions

• Vicki Madden, founder, Sweet Potato Films

• Virginia Whitwell, Good Thing Productions



The market and financing advisory board:

• Darren Chau, director of content and channels, Factual, Discovery

• Deidre Brennan, executive vice president of content partnerships, WildBrain (Canada)

• Gabrielle Jones, film and television adviser, City of Gold Coast

• Holly Hines, scripted lead, Spotify (USA)

• Jennifer Collins, head of factual and culture, entertainment and specialist, ABC

• Jenny Buckland, CEO, ACTF

• Kylie Munnich, CEO, Screen Queensland

• Libbie Doherty, head of children’s, ABC

• Nick Forward, chief content officer, Stan

• Nick O’Donnell, head of public policy and government affairs, Netflix Australia and New Zealand

• Tanya Orman, head of Indigenous content, SBS

• Tyler Bern, head of content, Prime Video Australia and New Zealand

• Valerie Creighton, president and CEO, Canada Media Fund (Canada)

